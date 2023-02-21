‘My Fiancé Forbids Me to Wear a White Dress to Our Wedding Because I’m Impure'

Photo by Alice Alinari on Unsplash

Some brides, especially in the West, choose to wear white because of the color's historically positive connotations of innocence and chastity. One man took this opinion to heart and too far.

A bride-to-be has said that her fiancé had a very specific color in mind for her wedding day: red since she is impure.

The US-based woman, who is 27 years old, went public with her suffering on Reddit’s Off My Chest community. The bride-to-be said in her post that she met her future husband when she was 21 and that the couple became engaged ten months ago. They have been together for 6 years.

She talked about how her fiance, whose name she made up to be Ryan, had mostly let her handle wedding preparations on her own, offering suggestions only “here and there.” Yet, he had strong feelings about the wedding dress.

When he got home from work one day in November last year, he broke the news that he didn’t believe she should wear white on the big day because it would be “misleading.” She was utterly perplexed and said as much. As her future spouse is creative, she assumed that white was important because of how it would photograph. She informed him that she preferred to wear white, but she could sense that he was irritated by the suggestion.

When she went to pick up her white bridal gown two weeks later, the pair had a terrible fight. She explained, “He asked to see the dress I chose, but I said no because I wanted it to be a surprise for our wedding day.” which was understandable. According to the poster, Ryan asked about the color of her wedding dress, and she mentioned white, and that is when he threw a fit. She can not see the big issue as practically everyone wears white on their wedding day.

She persisted in questioning his objection to her donning white, and eventually, he explained his position. Finally, he admitted to her that white wasn’t good enough for women like her because she had previously been with men, whereas Ryan had never been intimate with a woman before her.

The “insecurity he felt” as a result nearly caused them to split up.

Ryan even asked his mom for help with the dress problem, but he was surprised when she took the side of her soon-to-be-daughter-in-law. The post went on to say: “Ryan, his mother, and I battled in our living room two nights ago over our intimate lives being shown in a dress.” After hearing his mother say that he is no longer pure either and, thus, should perhaps dress in red as well, he broke down in tears. Ryan maintains, “It’s different for males,” and that if I wore white, it would be lying to all the guests."

It’s hardly shocking that after all this back-and-forth, she’s starting to question whether or not she really wants to marry such a man.

Most commenters sided with the woman and asked her to call off the wedding. One user commented, “Look, if after six years together he still feels uneasy, things are not going to get better. What, in his wedding speech, is he going to call attention to your “impurity?”

Another asked, “Is he planning to use this as a bargaining chip in your marriage? Do you think he’ll want DNA testing to see if your kids are his or hers?

The Washington Post reported that throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, brides avoided wearing white since it was linked with death and funerals. Many brides did not choose white for their weddings, despite the fact that others, like Mary, Queen of Scots in 1558, made a fashion statement by doing so.

