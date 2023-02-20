A University Dug a Grave for Students to Ponder About  Their Mortality

“purification grave”, a hole dug in the ground that students can lie down in for up to three hours to reflect Photo by University Chaplaincy

College students are often urged to take care of themselves in order to ensure their success in school. College campuses have started using therapy dogs and bubble wrap to help students deal with stress. Often, guidance counselors at universities would suggest a regimen of "yoga and veggies" to combat stress and anxiety.

Nevertheless, one university came up with a radical solution to alleviate stress. Radboud University in the Netherlands circulated a poster with “memento mori” meaning “remember you will die.” It suggested that students spend three hours in a “purification grave," an event put on by the university’s student chaplaincy to help them worry less about the future.

In the yard behind the student chapel, there is an open grave. As students lie in the grave, their view is reduced to a narrow window of trees and sky. During the winter, the area might get muddy and chilly, but students can still use it if they bring a dry mat and pillow from the chaplaincy. This grave is just for people who want to be there. There are over 22,000 students enrolled at Radboud University, located in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. Apart from the grave, they also provide nap pods, regular counseling services, and other choices like a “crying room” for finals week.

“It’s about cleansing or alleviating emotional stress,” The burial was part of a two-year project that began in 2009 and was completed the following year, in 2011. However, in 2019, it appears to be making a comeback due to high demand. Both students at this university and those at the nearby HAN University of Applied Science had the option of signing up to spend anything from 30 minutes to three hours lying in a hole dug several feet down. They are not permitted to bring any reading material or other devices to the grave, allowing them to be fully present in the moment before they die.

The Radboud University website announced, “Because the issue of mortality and reflecting on your life remains a current topic, we have excavated another cemetery in the garden where you can lie down. How long you want to do this is entirely up to you. You can’t bring a phone or a book to a graveyard. Imagine the dirt beneath your feet and the sky over your head, and you have found a unique spot to meditate. As a result, you will be acutely aware of your own thoughts. Are you ready to face that challenge? The seat next to the grave is available if you would rather not lie down.”

While just 39 people took part in the initiative between 2009 and 2011, many more have attempted it after the grave was re-dug in June of 2019. Ilse Hubers, a student church secretary, told VICE Magazine in an interview that a small number of people visit the cemetery each week. Some “find total peace,” while others are “triggered by the experience.”

"There is total silence." Student Feona Kane remarked, “You must lie there and think about everything simply.”

The student church’s chaplain and the man responsible for digging the “purification grave,” John Hacking, claimed that spending time in the grave is not the same as being dead; instead, it is a call to do something worthwhile with one’s life.

Would you take the opportunity to contemplate your life existence by relaxing in a grave?