When Her Loved Ones Needed Her Most, She Abandoned Them

Ceebla Cuud

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission.

It’s puzzling why some couples manage to stay together through thick and thin while others crumble when tragedy strikes.

One of the stories that troubled me happened to Samuel, my father’s best friend. Samuel was a Gulf War veteran who proudly served his country for 20 years before being honorably discharged, and his first serious job after that was on an oil rig, where he made a good salary.

Sam and his wife Anna met while he was stationed abroad, and soon after, they married. After a year, they had a son named Lucas. Despite their best efforts, the couple was unable to conceive. Unfortunately, Anna was diagnosed with a fatal illness while their son was just three years old.

With the help of her husband, family, and friends, who prayed for her and lifted her spirits, Anna was able to recover fully and was in remission. However, after over twenty years, Sam decided to resign from his military commission. He then found a consulting gig, which provided a reliable source of income for the family. At the same time, Anna continued to operate a successful home business, which didn’t yield a fortune but kept her plenty busy.

Sam was made redundant from his consultant position, but a mutual military acquaintance offered him a management position on an oil rig. They hired him as a high-paying HR administrator due to his military experience and consulting work. Unfortunately, Sam had only been working at his new job for a few months when he broke his back in an unfortunate accident. This happened even though his work was relatively safe compared to that of his colleagues.

When doctors informed Sam he would never walk again, he told us he was determined to prove them wrong. He frequently said, “Yes, I am aware that accidents occur and that some individuals recover fully from diseases that were predicted to be fatal. But, if a small woman like Anna could overcome cancer, so could I.” By the tone of his voice, despite the laughter that followed, I could tell he was in pain.

One year into his wheelchair, Anna packed her belongings and left the house one evening. Sam informed us that all she said to him was, “I am sorry, I can’t do this.” Even after Sam signed the divorce papers and requested my dad send them, he still didn’t believe this was happening. Anna cut him off totally.

Sam, on the other hand, was blessed with a son who adored him. Still in his twenties, Lucas abandoned his college studies and moved into a two-bedroom apartment with his dad. They were able to get by with the help of the disability and compensation payments Sam received and the small amount of money Lucas made from his part-time job. He expressed gratitude for his son’s support and felt sadness about the deteriorating bond between his son and Anna. Yet, even though he was appreciative, he was also upset that Lucas had to postpone his ambitions.

Recently, Sam passed away, and Lucas confided in us that, despite his mother abandoning him when he needed her the most, he would have forgiven her had she shown up to his father’s funeral. “Since she is the only relative I have left, I would have forgiven her. I wouldn’t have minded even being nice to the man she replaced my father with, but I will never forgive her or want anything to do with her after what she did to my father and me. He left this world without so much as a farewell from her. Who would do such a thing?”

Although Lucas now resides a few hours away, he occasionally stops by to see my dad. To this day, our families maintain close friendships. I can’t help but think about Sam whenever I see Lucas, as he inherited his father’s compassionate soul.

What disturbs me the most about Sam's story is that even if you love someone with all your heart and are always there for them, they may still abandon you in the face of misfortune and never look back. Sam’s life would have been different if Anna had stayed with him, but the real tragedy for him was her absence. It felt as if she took his fighting spirit with her.

Would have you left your spouse, who stood by your side at the time of your need? Feel free to comment below.

