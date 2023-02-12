Scientists Suggest That the Length of a Man’s Ring Finger Can Predict His Likelihood of Going Bald

Photo by Christopher Campbell on Unsplash

Recent research suggests that males may be able to predict whether or not they will experience male pattern baldness.

It’s all about the length of their fingers, so there’s really no way to stop it, which is remarkable in and of itself. In a Taiwanese study of 240 men over the age of 37 who had been diagnosed with androgenetic alopecia, also called male pattern baldness, researchers found that the length of the fingers on the right hand could be a sign of the disorder.

Male baldness, which affects two out of every three men, is said to be six times more likely if a man’s ring finger is longer than his index finger. Dr. Ching-Ying Wu of Kaohsiung Medical University told The Sun, “Our study found that the lower the right-hand second-digit to fourth-digit ratio, the greater the risk of developing alopecia.”

The idea behind this unusual finding is that a longer ring finger is a sign that a person was exposed to high levels of testosterone before birth. Hair follicle growth isn’t the only thing affected by the hormone’s prenatal exposure; it can also affect cardiovascular function, sperm production, and autism risk.

Recent studies have found that young people’s greatest concern is experiencing hair loss at an early age. According to a YouGov survey of more than 32,000 Americans, the majority of men and women between the ages of 18 and 24 (59%) and (57%, respectively) agree with the statement, “Becoming bald concerns me.” In addition, most women between the ages of 25 and 34 (55%) and about half of the men between the ages of 25 and 34 (51%) agree that a thinning hairline is terrifying. As early as the late teens or early twenties, thinning hair, a receding hairline, or thinning hair on the top of the head can be signs of baldness.

If the idea of losing your hair is too distressing, there is still hope: in recent years, there has been an increase in the number of people opting to have hair transplant surgery. Where there is a will, there is a way.