Parents hire gamer expert to beat their children at video games in order to crush their self-esteem

Among the many types of entertainment available today, video games undoubtedly rank high. The vast majority of children (96%) between the ages of 6 and 15 regularly participate in some type of screen-based gaming. Children and teenagers who spend too much time in front of the TV or on the internet have been connected to an array of health and social issues. There is consensus among experts that kids and teens shouldn't spend more than two hours a day in front of screens.

A Chinese gamer recently gained notoriety when he made the shocking revelation that he had been paid by the parents of at least two children to humiliate them in online video games.

In moderation, video games pose little risk to players’ health. Still, young people are getting increasingly caught up in their virtual lives to the point where they don’t pay attention to their real responsibilities, like school and family. The struggle to get children back on track causes many parents to resort to brutal methods. Some Chinese parents send their kids to camps that look like military training, while others use sneaky methods like paying professional gamers to humiliate their kids in online video game tournaments.

One of these “video game masters” recently said that the parents of a young gamer paid him to beat him at his favorite game and make him doubt his real skills. The boy’s parents reportedly said that up until the fourth grade, he was a good student and a well-behaved child. After that, they said, video games significantly impacted their son’s personality and behavior.

The young man was spending most of his waking hours playing online video games and harbored aspirations of one day making a living as a professional gamer. His parents couldn’t accept this, and they couldn’t get him to change his mind, so they decided to ask someone else for help.

It’s unclear how the parents found the “pro gamer,” but he claims they agreed to pay him 50 yuan ($7.2) per hour to challenge their child at his favorite game, thereby destroying the boy’s self-esteem in the process. According to the pro player, he spent five hours and five games challenging the boy. As instructed by his parents, he took his time in the first game in an effort to tire out his opponent before going on a crushing four-game winning streak. The games were supposedly so one-sided that the youngster no longer wanted to play, and his confidence in his abilities as a gamer was rattled enough that his parents were able to persuade him that he should focus more on his schoolwork in order to focus on his future.

According to the video game expert, he has already helped two families recover their children who had been hooked to video games by smashing their self-esteem in competitive video game matches. In addition, he noted that this increased his sense of achievement.

A study by researchers at Oxford University found that young individuals who played video games for just an hour a day showed improved cognitive function compared to those who never played. The same holds for young men. Just because you play for longer than an hour every day does not indicate you have a dependency problem.

Generally speaking, there is no cause for alarm if gaming is part of a healthy, well-rounded lifestyle. Many gamers successfully juggle heavy gaming with their academic obligations at university. Maintain satisfying work, cultivate meaningful friendships, and experience consistent joy.