Husband Will Not Forgive Wife of 9 Years for Farting in His Presence

Photo by Emiliano Vittoriosi on Unsplash

A woman described the strain placed on her marriage when she farted in front of her spouse for the first time in nine years.

Sam (not her real name) told Kidspot that she and her spouse of nine years are generally "honest" with each other but disagree on the appropriateness of farting in front of one another. The wife claims that he made his feelings about this particular body function abundantly clear from the beginning of their relationship, during a night out at the bar with friends.

He once saw one of Sam's female friends burp and spent the next hour griping how "gross and uncouth" she was. So Sam made a mental note to be cautious about whatever totally normal and natural body functions she dared to do in front of her stuffy husband.

One night as she lay in bed attempting to sleep, she let her guard down and let out a fart she later characterized as "one I'd feel ashamed about even if I were alone in the toilet."

An absolute whopper, then, but hardly something any of us hasn't done on occasion. It seems she's been holding it in for 9 years,

Her husband was enraged and had the "most disgusting scowl on his face." He went on to tell her that her behavior was "totally repulsive" and "the most unladylike thing" a woman could do, ", particularly in front of her husband."

Sam claimed that after that, she was too ashamed to sleep. He supposedly still brings it up and shames her, despite having already apologized for the following day (which, when you think about it, is a very insane thing to have to do).

She felt he was teaching her a lesson and ensuring she would never do it again. She went on to say that he would use the incident as an example of how unacceptable it is for a woman to burp or fart in his presence. For instance, she stated that if a lady burps or farts while watching a TV show or movie, he reminds her how nasty it is by making a displeased noise or even commenting on how uncivilized it is afterward.

Sam eventually sought counsel from a friend, who, like most of us would, was appalled by her husband's behavior. Sam's friend was shocked by her husband's behavior, informing her that farting and burping are natural biological functions that are neither irritating nor repulsive. But, more importantly, she must not feel bad for doing so.

What would you think if your loved one ripped one in front of you? In my experience, most women forgive in this situation. But for a man to be this upset is new.