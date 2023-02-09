A Woman Returned $36,000 Cash She Found Inside a Free Couch

Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko

Assume you're in a department store looking through handbags when you find one stuffed with $100. Maybe there's a secret entrance in your new home's ceiling, and when you open it, you find a bunch of garbage bags full of cash. So, what would you do? Clear up some debt? Get the car fixed? Why not treat yourself to something you've wanted for a while? But what about that nagging feeling in the back of your mind that money doesn't grow in purses or attics? Someone probably misplaced or lost it, and they'd be glad to get it back. Could you resist the need to keep it and instead return the money?

A California lady returned $36,000 she found hidden under the couch she got for free on Craigslist. Vicky Umodu, who was on a tight budget and wanted to furnish her new house, couldn't believe her luck when she came upon a free sofa set.

"I just moved in, and I don't have anything in my house," she told ABC7 from her new home. "I was ecstatic, so we went and got it and brought it in."

But it turned out that there was a lot more to the freebie than first appeared. She felt a lump in one of the cushions and pulled out several envelopes with thousands of dollars in cash.

"Come here, come here." She was screaming to her son, "This is money! I need to contact the owner." Umodu called the folks who had given her the sofa, informed them about the money, and returned the cash.

When they were cleaning out the house of a family member who had just died, the heirs said they were confused and had no idea this fortune existed. The family stunned Umodu by giving her almost $2,000, which she used to purchase a much-needed refrigerator for her new house. She reportedly informed reporters that she was not looking for compensation but was grateful nonetheless.

This level of honesty happens more frequently than you think.

Another time, 75-year-old Tennessee grandma Billie Watts was using the restroom at a nearby Cracker Barrel when she noticed a bag dangling from a hook on one of the stall doors. Inside the package was a photograph of two ladies and $97,000 in $1,000 notes. She let the wait staff know that she had found something and left her contact information, but she took the bag with her when she left. Soon after, a woman contacted her and identified the bag's contents, including the photograph. As a result, Watts drove back to the Cracker Barrel parking lot to give it back to her. As expected, the mom was relieved to get back the photos of her recently deceased daughter. The money came from her daughter's safe, and she planned to use it to start a new life in Florida with her son. Watts was offered a reward of $1,000 but turned it down.

Suppose you stumble upon a large sum of money. What would you do with it? Is there a situation in which you would not return it?