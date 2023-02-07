The Swiss Hotel With No Walls and Roof That Charges $351 a Night

StockPhoto byImaArtist from Pixabay

Do you think that sleeping is only for the weak? If that's the case, the Null Stern Hotel in Switzerland is just the location for you. The Riklin brothers' latest "zero-star hotel" artwork is designed to intentionally elicit the kind of complaints hotel owners fear to hear, such as "I couldn't sleep" and "my room was too noisy."

According to the designers, the goal is to provoke guests to reflect on global issues and motivate them to take action. Swiss concept designers and identical twin brothers Frank and Patrik Riklin constructed an open-air hotel room at a service station stop in Saillon, in the southern canton of Valais, Switzerland.

For 325 Swiss francs ($351) a night, visitors at the Null Stern Hotel are served with a butler, beverages, and breakfast in place of a roof over their heads.

People are vying to stay in a hotel room that is as bare and exposed to the elements as is physically feasible. This bed is protected from the elements while it is not in use by a special agricultural sheet. There is a little shed close to the bed where the mattresses and blankets are stored. A public restroom with running water and flush toilets may be reached in 10 minutes on foot for those who demand the finer things in life.

"Sleep is not the aim in this new anti-idyllic version. Consideration of the present global crisis is crucial." Frank Riklin told reporters, "Staying here is a message about the need for urgent reforms in society." The Null-Stern suites were designed by hotelier Daniel Charbonnier and are positioned at three ideal locations with panoramic views: a gas station, a vineyard, and the top of a hill.

According to architect Patrik Riklin, who spoke with Reuters, the hotel isn't so much designed to make visitors feel at ease as it is to prompt them to reflect on global concerns. The likes of global warming, war, and the state of humanity are just some questions guests are prompted to ponder.

He warned that if current trends persist, the world may soon contain more "anti-idyllic" than "idyllic" settings.

This anti-idyllic space is all about the here and now for us; it's where we plan to sleep, reflect, and maybe take action on numerous global issues. For example, "whether it is to make people have a roof over their heads, regarding use of petroleum, and everything you can see here on this side of the road with passing automobiles," Saillon Mayor Charles-Henri Thurre said.

There were 6,500 individuals on the waiting list for the anti-idyllic art installation before it even opened.

