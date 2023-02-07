The News Presenter Who Demanded Payment of Salary Arrears on a Live Broadcast

Photo by ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

During a live newscast, a Zambian news anchor lost his composure and went on a tirade over not being paid.

The news anchor for Zambian KBN TV, Kabinda Kalimina, went rogue after giving a summary of the top topics and demanded payment for himself and his coworkers.

"Ladies and gentlemen, once we get away from the headlines, we are just people. That's why we have to ask for money. We haven't been paid on KBN, unfortunately. Not only has no one, not even Sharon, been paid, but neither have I. (sic). We have to get paid," Kalimina said in a video clip of the broadcast, which has gone viral on social media.

After Kalimina's live outburst, KBN TV issued a statement expressing shock and condemning what it called "drunken behavior" on Kalimina's part. It was also said that Kalimina only hosts shows on the radio sometimes.

Management at KBN TV has "well-established grievance processes," as stated in a statement signed by the company's chief executive officer. However, it failed to mention whether or not it had paid its employees on time.

"As KBN TV, we are outraged by the inebriated behavior demonstrated through a video clip that has gone viral on social media and was produced by one of our part-time presenters during what should have been the main news bulletin yesterday night... All employees at the station have access to formal channels via which they can air grievances.

"Kabinda Kalimina's actions are thus not indicative of our station's values and culture. We deplore such low behavior and encourage the general public to treat that "One-Night stunt of Fame" with the disdain it deserves."

In addition, the statement said that the company was conducting an investigation and that anyone who had helped Kalimina pull off his outlandish trick would be subject to disciplinary action.