They Refused to Split £28 Million in Prize Money With a Pregnant Colleague Who Lost Out Due to Morning Sickness

Photo by Waldemar on Unsplash

Joining a lottery syndicate is the best and least expensive way to increase your chances of winning the lottery. Not just any chances, but significant ones. Problems can develop, however, whenever a sizable number of individuals engage in any activity, mostly because opinions might shift. Several awkward scenarios have occurred when a member or former syndicate member is kicked out right before the group collects a significant windfall.

A number of employees took the day off after learning that they had suddenly become millionaires. Collectively, the ten employees won £28 million in the EuroMillions lottery.

According to Louisa Whitby, another employee, she missed out on the victory since she had to take the day off due to morning sickness, and she missed out on her chance to win a large prize because she didn't pay her $2 stake. Given her unexpected departure, she was unable to contribute to the prize pool. She has contributed to the syndicate every week for the previous two years, except for the week she missed.

According to her lawyer, they rejected her offer to pay after she had returned to work but before the draw was made. They suggested she spend the money on lucky dips instead. The ten workers preferred a £2.8 million payout over a £2.5 million payout if she had been included. Compared to the £300,000 each of them might have donated to Louisa, £2.5 million was still a lot of money.

After the victory, all the workers quit, so the staffing company had to use its resources to find new workers. Meanwhile, Whitby claimed she didn't know if she could "face working there again."