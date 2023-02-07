The 700-Year-Old Indian Market That Sells Husbands

Photo by Yuvraj Sachdeva on Unsplash

For over 700 years, women and their families have been visiting Bihar's groom market to find husbands.

Thousands of men wait under the pipal trees in Madhubani district's local market in Bihar, India, for brides to choose them. The nine-day groom market, also known as Saurath Mela or Sabhagachhi, is said to have been founded by Raja Hari Singh of the Karnat dynasty over seven centuries ago to make it easier for women to choose a suitable husband among a diverse group of men. Each groom's educational background and family history determine their pricing.

Imagine meeting your life partner at a market. Some Bihar women choose their spouses that way. They explore the various offers with their families, ask for documentation such as birth and school certificates, and start negotiating the specifics if they prefer someone they can afford.

According to Al Jazeera, engineers, physicians, and government officials are Bihar's most sought-after grooms. Young, eligible bachelors still seek large dowries from the bride's family, even though dowries are outlawed in India, and one of the groom market's primary aims was to eradicate them.

Apparently, brides have little influence on groom selection. Instead, their families have the final say, selecting the bachelor who strikes a nice balance between affordability and an attractive résumé. Although the Bihar groom market is less popular than it once was, owing to more convenient choices such as online dating apps, it still attracts thousands of bachelors, some of whom travel hundreds of kilometers hoping to be chosen.

Intriguingly, India has a bride market. Depending on their credentials and homemaking talents, Haudati brides cost different amounts.