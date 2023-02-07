Elderly Parents Sued Their Wealthy Son for Neglecting Them

Photo by Simon Godfrey on Unsplash

In regions with considerable Chinese populations, it is not unusual for parents to pursue legal action against their children for neglect.

An elderly couple from Henan Province's Xiangcheng District, Mr. and Mrs. Zhang, sued their wealthy son for neglecting them. According to Chinese media, the elderly couple initially hauled their son to court on May 10, 2019. He was ordered to pay his mother and father fixed alimony every month, but he ignored his legal responsibility. After a year, the couple decided to approach the police in order to have the judge's ruling enforced because he had failed to provide for them.

First, a police officer phoned their son and encouraged him to start fulfilling his legal obligation to his parents. He flatly refused. According to social workers, an inquiry revealed that he had enough money in his bank accounts but refused to pay.

According to reports, as a result, his financial accounts have been frozen and will stay so until the whole amount allegedly "due" to his parents has been paid. One of the case's police officers briefed reporters about the son's unwillingness to care for his over-70 parents. "I hope everyone learns that taking care of parents is the responsibility of their children so that horrible situations like this don't happen again."

In China and other countries with significant Chinese communities, like Singapore and Taiwan, neglecting your elderly parents is a crime. It's normal for parents to sue their children for ignoring them in their old age, but some don't, and the police, revenue service, and banks have to get involved.