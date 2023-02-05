Regé-Jean Page is the World’s Most Attractive Man According to Science

World's Most Attractive Man Photo by Julian De Silva / Cavendish Press

The word "handsome" has long been used to characterize Regé-Jean Page, and now there appears to be empirical evidence to back up that assessment. His charming grin has been known to set hearts aflutter.

According to recent studies, Regé-Jean Page, known for his role in the Bridgerton series, is the most gorgeous guy in the world.

Dr. Julian De Silva, a British plastic surgeon, discovered that Page's face was 93.65% true to the Golden Ratio, which evaluates physical perfection. In several Instagram posts, the doctor said that "computerized mapping procedures" were used to put together the information.

"These brand-new computer mapping techniques help us figure out some of the secrets of what makes someone beautiful on the outside, and the technology is useful when planning surgery on patients," he said.

De Silva elaborated in an interview with Metro on why he thinks Page, who portrayed the enigmatic young suitor Simon Basset on the smash Netflix program and has been touted as the future 007, is the most gorgeous.

He believes Regé won due to his classic beauty and stunning brown eyes. Reportedly, his eye spacing and eye placement earned the highest possible scores. In addition, he mentioned that he received great marks for the form of his lips and that the only areas in which he was marked down were the dimensions of his nose.

Chris Hemsworth and Michael B. Jordan, both of whom appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, were also on De Silva's list of the top three most attractive men.

Harry Styles, a singer-songwriter, placed fourth, with England soccer player Jude Bellington in fifth.

In the following, you will find De Silva's list of the ten most handsome men.

Regé-Jean Page - 93.65%

Chris Hemsworth - 93.53%

Michael B. Jordan - 93.46%

Harry Styles - 92.30%

Jude Bellington - 92.22%

Robert Pattinson - 92.15%

Chris Evans - 91.90%

George Clooney - 89.91%

Henry Golding - 87.98%

Dwayne Johnson - 86.07%