China's Advanced Overpass System Leads to Confusion

One online commentator wrote: “Chongqing has made a statement here: you can visit but you can’t leave.” Photo by Handout

People often say that the Huangjuewan Overpass in Chongqing is the most complicated in the world. It has 20 ramps spread over five levels and connects three major expressways.

When images of the Huangjuewan Overpass were initially released, they elicited a mixture of awe, wonder, and worry, particularly among motorists. Many people wondered how inexperienced drivers would get around with so many on- and off-ramps and lanes to choose from. And even if you're an expert driver, Huangjuewan can give you pause at first glance. The Huangjuewan Overpass has earned the reputation of being the most complex in the world, despite the designers' statements that it appears far more complicated than it actually is. One driver remarked on a photo of the Huangjuewan Overpass by saying, "You'll have to drive around the entire city if you choose the incorrect ramp." Others, on the other hand, questioned their GPS devices' usefulness since the ramps are on five stacked levels.

After seven years of construction and five years of planning, the Huangjuewan Overpass was finally opened to the public in 2017. It is widely regarded as a feat of architecture, and the overpass's primary designer has repeatedly assured the public that their fears for its safe use are unwarranted.

Liu Bangjun explained the necessity of the Huangjuewan Overpass's 20 ramps to the People's Daily. Considering the high volume of traffic that uses the three expressways and other regional roads, the planners built additional ramps to accommodate drivers' tendency toward making wrong turns. Even though ramps from the Huangjuewan Overpass head in eight different directions, Liu assures drivers that they need not worry since there is an exit choice within 10 minutes and traffic signs are quite clear.