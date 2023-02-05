A Company Used Eggs as an Incentive to Motivate Employees Reach Targets

Photo by Karina Zhukovskaya on Unsplash

The workplace is a source of stress for workers everywhere in the world. Moreover, several regions have peculiar regulations regulating the norms of the workplace. At the same time, China has very stringent rules about employment and how employees work. If a goal isn't met, employees can be punished.

A Chinese firm generated online outrage when it was revealed that it forced employees to eat raw eggs as punishment for failing to reach targets.

It all began when a second-year college student named Du worked as an intern for a technology business in Zhengzhou and turned to social media to express his dissatisfaction with the organization. He stated the firm had a strange policy where workers were forced to eat raw eggs if they didn't reach quotas or fell short of management's standards. He alleged that management forced him to give "personal reasons" for the termination of his internship in order to protect the firm from legal repercussions stemming from his refusal to follow the guideline.

An anonymously leaked video showing corporate employees appearing nauseated while trying to swallow the uncooked eggs added fuel to the fury ignited by Du's admission. People were outraged at the treatment of the birds, cautioned others not to consume raw eggs, and demanded that those responsible be punished. According to reports, the Jinshui District labor inspection brigade in Zhengzhou City looked into the matter. Still, legal experts have stated that they will need more than Du's testimony to find answers since Du's unpaid internship does not qualify as employment and thus does not fall under labor laws. Nonetheless, things would change if other workers testified illegally against the corporation.

The company's management has confirmed what Du told reporters in an interview: that employees are advised to eat raw eggs to get them to work harder.

Employees are held accountable for sales performance, and expectations for both success and failure are laid out in advance. Management of the firm's day-to-day operations is "impossible" without accountability, the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the company's officials didn't appear to be too concerned about the criticism. Instead, they simply stated that it is a requirement for all employees that they consume raw eggs, citing the company handbook as their authority. When Du asked about the policy's legality, the HR manager is said to have said, "What law says you can't eat a raw egg?"

Apparently, workers who did not want to eat raw eggs as a punishment could instead choose to ingest a whole tube of mustard.