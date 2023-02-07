The Man Who Claimed to Have Been to the Hereafter and Met the Devil

Photo by Tobias Rademacher on Unsplash

Where we go when we die is one of life's great enigmas. Some people think we go to heaven after we die. Others believe in reincarnation, and yet others believe that we just cease to exist. One stabbing victim has claimed, truthfully or not, that he died, went to hell, and encountered the Devil before being resuscitated by doctors. However, he is not the first, as a Ghanaian who had a similar experience and met Michael Jackson and Pope John Paul II while in burning Hell some years ago.

According to a TikTok video by @outterdarkness, a young man in his twenties or thirties was stabbed in the heart after a narcotics deal went awry. The doctor who narrates the video explains that he was working in the ER at the time. The doctor said that he saw the patient's chest open, and it didn't look like there was much hope. However, another doctor wouldn't let the young man go "without a fight."

The patient was taken to surgery and given a blood transfusion upon arrival. Doctors were able to restore his pulse and close the hole in his heart caused by the stabbing.

"After approximately four hours, he woke up, looked me in the eye, grabbed me, and started wailing and sobbing and claimed [he] encountered the devil," the doctor recalled.

The patient stated, "I saw you operating on me, I was dead, I'd never prayed," and went on to say that he looked the Devil in the eye while in Hell. Since the patient wasn't religious, the doctor was surprised to hear that he suddenly began praying. The patient said an angel grabbed his hand and lifted him back up.

It was "the most incredible experience because he was real," the doctor said. He continued by saying that nobody makes up anything like that. The last he heard, he claimed that the young man's life had undergone a radical transformation. The doctor added that after seeing the dread in the patient's eyes when he woke up, he was certain that the man had indeed met the Devil, but he eventually devoted his life to God.

The TikTok video has been seen over 8 million times and has prompted thousands of comments since it was first posted. "I died at 23 after being shot in the head. I met the Lord and told it's not your time yet," another TikTok user commented. "They were able to revive me following 8 hours of operation."

The young stabbing victim isn't the only person to describe a miraculous event like that. A Ghanaian called Kwadjo Peter claimed in 2018 that he had died twice and been revived both times. Peter claimed to have spent a month in Hell and seen Michael Jackson and the Pope amid the flames.

Peter initially fell while playing football with his buddies, sending them all to the hospital, as reported by the Inquisitr. His death was confirmed upon arrival, and his corpse was taken to a mortuary.

According to Peter's relatives, the apparently deceased man started breathing again and asked for water. According to reports, the morgue attendant was so horrified that he whacked Peter with a wooden stick, killing him once again.

And, "he used a stick on me, and the mark is still engraved on my body as confirmation of that happened," he said.

Peter says that after he died, a man with a beard came up to him and led him through a small doorway. This is supposedly where Peter, Michael Jackson, and Pope John Paul II witnessed the biblical hellfire.

Peter's widow Gifty Annor, allegedly said her husband's body remained at the mortuary for a whole month following his death. They apparently got back together after that. Gifty claims this demonstrates that he was physically resurrected.