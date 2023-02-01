A Man Faked His Demise in Order to See Who Would Attend His Memorial Service

Photo by Josh Applegate on Unsplash

A Brazilian man's decision to fake his own death only to see who would show up to his funeral out of pure curiosity infuriated his loved ones.

Baltazar Lemos, 60, was a seasoned "ceremonialist," or master of ceremonies, who had presided over hundreds of funerals with attendance ranging from two to five hundred. He had begun to wonder how many of his loved ones would show up to his burial if he were to pass away. Since he had no way of knowing, he decided to stage his own death and count the mourners who came to pay their respects.

Someone posted a foreboding message on Baltazar Lemos' social media accounts, reading, "At the beginning of this terrible afternoon, Baltazar Lemos departed us. More information will be added soon." The day before, a photo taken in front of the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo gave the impression that the ceremonialist had been admitted there, so everyone assumed the worst.

The news completely blindsided Lemos's family since no one knew he was hospitalized. When one of his nephews tried to find out how Baltazar Lemos was doing, he was told that the hospital had no record of an admission by that name in recent days.

As Baltazar's online friends spread the sad news of his death, people started leaving condolences and questions about how he died in the comments. There was no explanation, although the time and location of the wake and funeral service were publicized on the ceremonialist's Facebook page. A week later, in his hometown of Curitiba, friends and relatives of Baltazar Lemos gathered in a little church for what they believed the funeral was being held. Some of the people at the funeral started to cry when Baltazar's voice started talking about his life. They thought it was a recording of the dead man. Finally, the doors to the altar opened, and he walked out into the center of the congregation.

Predictably, people's initial reaction upon seeing Baltazar was bewilderment. People started sobbing, and some were left gaping, but when he revealed that he'd faked his death to see who would show up, the mourners began accusing him of cruelty.

"You accomplished your goal, Baltazar; you attracted people's attention. Your "death" has become the topic of conversation in all event photography communities. We all felt the loss deeply. What a very outrageous prank! You should get a group photo with all the people who were saddened by your reported passing." After learning the truth, one individual said online, "I don't know you personally, and I pray I don't ever meet you."

Baltazar Lemos's story went viral on the internet, and news organizations soon reached out to him to discover more about his background. He said he was sorry to have to do this but needed to find out who would care about his passing before he died.

"The fact is, I was curious about who would attend my funeral," Lemos admitted. Apparently, he had no intention of hurting, insulting, or causing any harm to anyone. He further apologized to anyone who was hurt.

Even after it was revealed that the ceremonialist has an elderly, wheelchair-bound mother who would have suffered a heart attack upon hearing the news of his death, the apologies he offered fell on deaf ears.

"We first met in 2001, and our friendship has endured ever since. The tale was so gruesome that it made me feel sick. One day I was depressed, and the next, I was quite angry. According to me, he passed away on the 17th when I learned the tragic news". An ex-colleague of Baltazar Lemos's in the event planning industry commented, "It was in really terrible taste."