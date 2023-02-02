A Canadian Theater Causes Anger After Advertising Black-Only Shows

A performance of “Is God Is” will welcome an all-black-identifying audience to the theatre. Photo by National Arts Centre

On February 17, in Ottawa, the National Arts Theatre, one of Canada's largest publicly funded performing arts organizations, will host its inaugural "Black Out" night at the Babs Asper Theatre.

The organization is presenting "Is God Is," a vengeance drama created in 2018 about two African-American sisters. On February 9, the Theatre Passe Muraille in Toronto will host a similar event with two performances.

The event was quickly met with anger on social media, with some calling it "cultural apartheid." Racism is alive and thriving in Canada, according to one observer. So they're hoping people won't show up to the event. There were concerns voiced about how the general public would react to a whites-only performance.

A representative for the NAC told Jonathan Kay of the Quillette podcast that, contrary to the organization's statement, door ushers would not be conducting racial checks.

Organizers said they want to provide "a secure space for a personal and intimate dialogue on the work developed and performed by black artists" during these Toronto performances. Furthermore, it encouraged everyone who identifies as black to come to the show.

Although white patrons could legally enter the theater on a Black Out night, the venue made it plain they would not be welcomed. In the event that a person who does not self-identify as black makes a request to join the room, a member of their staff will be there to speak with them.

"We make every effort to ensure that this work is assigned to a member of our staff who is not black. We ensure that there are always non-black employees of our front desk, management, technical, and production teams present in the lobby to assist diffuse potentially volatile situations."

They also said that their concert tickets, concert website, social media, and other forms of communication will also say that the Black Out Night performance is for black people.

'There will be no checkpoints.'

"No one gets turned away at the entrance," was the statement made by the National Arts Centre in Ottawa. They went on to say that people who bought tickets to the Black Out Night event wouldn't have to go through any checkpoints, and no one would be asked about their ID, race, or gender.

However, they are doubling down on the fact that if a person is found to be in violation of the admissions policy, a member of the staff who is not black will be there to have "a discussion" with them.

In 2019, Black Out Nights debuted on Broadway with a performance billed as a chance for black theatergoers to experience shows "free from the white gaze." Canadian theaters are the most recent to adopt the concept. Although it is illegal in Canada to discriminate on the basis of race, The Human Rights Act of 1977 was the first federal law, but the first such laws were established in the 1940s in Ontario and Saskatchewan.

An update

The National Arts Centre's controversial "Blacks-only" performance policy was officially canceled on January 30, 2023. Advertisements for the February 17 show have been changed to "will welcome black audiences," without mentioning that non-black customers should find alternative plans.