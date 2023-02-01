A Man Has Been Hiding in a Freezing Forest to Avoid Being Drafted Into the Army

Adam Kalinin Photo by Adam Kalinin/Telegram/BBC

For over four months, a Russian man has been living alone in the woods because he refused to obey Putin's call to arms and join his country's war against Ukraine.

From the start, Adam Kalinin (alias) opposed the conflict in Ukraine. For hanging a "No to War" sign outside his building, he was put in jail for two weeks and hit with a fine. But Kalinin realized he had to figure out a way to escape being sent to the front lines when Vladimir Putin signed a mobilization order ordering nearly 300,000 Russian soldiers to war against Ukraine. The young IT expert was unable to go to another country due to financial constraints, his friends, and the whole concept of abandoning his hometown, so he did the next best thing: he kissed his wife goodbye and hid in the midst of a freezing wilderness. At the time of the interview, nearly four months have passed since he moved in.

The man, now in his 30s, recently told the BBC, "Leaving would have been a tough step out of my comfort zone. Although I am not physically comfortable here, I find it difficult to imagine ever leaving."

Adam thinks getting away from civilization is the greatest way to prevent Putin's mobilization. If the authorities can't track him down to personally deliver the order, then they don't have the right to compel him to serve in the war. His wife frequently brings him food and supplies while he endures the -11 degrees Celsius cold in his tent.

He figures he's got 99% protection against mobilization and other forms of harassment if they can't grab him by the hands and drag him to the recruitment office.

Even if he doesn't have enough solar power to work full days, the IT professional can continue working virtually as he did before he moved into the woods, thanks to a long-range antenna he attached to a pine tree.

To ensure Adam Kalinin's survival, his wife frequently drops off food supplies at a meeting spot where they may briefly see each other, and he stores them in a secure location that he goes to whenever he needs to restock. He was ready to live in the wild because he was an avid outdoorsman, but he couldn't keep living the way he does now without the help of his wife.

While Adam has not yet received his mobilization order, he is not willing to take a chance on being called up for military service despite IT professionals currently being exempt from conscription.

Although Adam, an introvert, doesn't miss social engagement with the outer world, he misses his wife and wishes to spend more time with her. But at the moment, everything is as fantastic as it can be. In his time as a recluse, he has come to understand that his former passions and pursuits have taken a backseat to more mundane concerns.