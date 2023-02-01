Indian Woman Lived as a Man for 36 Years in Order to Raise Her Child Alone

Tamil Nadu woman disguised herself as a man for 36 years Photo by The New Indian Express

An Indian lady who lost her spouse to a heart attack spent the next 39 years passing herself off as a man in order to raise her daughter alone in India's traditional patriarchal society.

Just 15 days into their marriage, S. Petchiammal's husband had a fatal heart attack. She had just turned 20 and was expecting her first child. She began working many jobs to support her child shortly after she gave birth, but life as a single parent in the predominantly patriarchal village of Katunayakkanpatti in Tamil Nadu was difficult. The young lady had been working in several service industries, including construction, hotels, and tea shops, but she had finally had enough of the constant harassment and slurs she received on the job.

At some point, S. Petchiammal decided to go to the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple, where she underwent a name change to "Muthu," a haircut, and a wardrobe change from her traditional sari to a shirt and lungi. However, she and her daughter would need to relocate to a different area before her new identity could make a real impact.

The mother recently told The New Indian Express, "We relocated to Kattunayakkanpatti more than 20 years ago." My immediate family and my daughter were the only ones who knew I was a woman. I have worked as a painter, a tea master, a parotta master, and even a 100-day worker. For my daughter's sake, I scrimped and saved until I had enough for a comfortable existence. As incredible as it may seem, S. Petchiammal kept up appearances for almost 30 years. Her daughter, Ms. Shanmugasundari, is all grown up and married now, so her mother can come out of hiding. She only recently came out as who she really is, to the acclaim of millions in India and beyond. But she has no desire to go back to dressing as a woman.

The mother wants to continue using her male alias, Muthu, until the day she dies, since doing so has kept her daughter safe for the past 36 years.