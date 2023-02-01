A Female-Only African Village That Forbids Men

After 30 years, the women of Umoja may soon own titled land

Umoja is a community in northern Kenya where men are not welcome. Umoja, meaning "unity" in Swahili, is a small town established in 1990 by 15 female activists. Most of the Samburu women living there are survivors of abuse, having been victims of British soldiers stationed in the area. Umoja is now home to women who have escaped not only assault but also female genital mutilation, underage marriage, domestic abuse, and other unacceptable cultural practices in Samburu.

History of Umoja

After enduring repeated beatings at the hands of male acquaintances, Umoja founder Rebecca Lolosoli decided to establish a safe haven for women. In a strongly patriarchal environment, the men beat her because she had the audacity to discuss women's rights with the village's women. Rebecca came from a culture where women were rarely included in the inner circle of decision-makers, and men dominated the conversation.

Many women in the Umoja community were shunned in the past because they had been violated by men. After which, they were accused of being shameless by their husbands and families and, as a result, were banished.

Since Umoja's inception, many women have moved there from the remote Samburu communities because they feel it is a secure haven where they can raise their children without fear of being harassed or violated.

An Inside Look at Umoja

Women in positions of authority in Umoja see to the safety of their fellow residents. Markets, schools, and other community amenities may all be found right there on the site.

The ladies of Umoja are known for their extreme frugality since they must stretch every dollar to cover basic needs, including food, clothes, and shelter. Guests are welcome to stop through Umoja on their way to or from other nearby national parks. In addition to the admission charge, some tourists also purchase native jewelry, which helps the ladies of Umoja make a living. Once the necklaces are sold, the money is given to the matriarch, who divides it among the families. The number of children living in a home will determine how much money each family will get.

The educated women in the Umoja community often host workshops for their peers from other communities where they talk about the dangers of FGM and early marriages.

Men in a competing community likewise made an attempt to become a tourism hub but failed. Umoja's chief, Rebecca Lolosoli, says that local males have threatened her life since the village gained worldwide attention after she was invited to a forum on gender equality in New York. "The guy is the head... the lady is the neck," said a specific male head.

Women in Umoja can still interact with men

Even though there are no men living in Umoja, the ladies of Umoja nevertheless venture out of town in search of romantic partners. Some ladies have acknowledged they can't survive without men. Even if they remain unmarried, they still enjoy the company of men and want to have children.

Even though men are physically not allowed in the village, one woman said in an interview that some women bring their boyfriends from town and hide them while everyone is sleeping at night. These covert deeds explain why so many children are in a village where males are not permitted to live.

Boys in Umoja are only allowed to stay until they turn 18. Young men are encouraged to remain in the community until they reach adulthood, at which point they are banished.

Unfortunately, Umoja has come under heavy abuse and criticism despite the efforts of its female residents to educate and aid other women. People in neighboring villages have criticized the ladies for being too capitalist and radical, despite their courage. Critics have also charged the ladies with using their "independence" narrative by meeting guys late at night and seeking financial gain.

Land ownership

Even though Kenya's constitution says that men and women can own land equally, land is usually passed down from fathers to sons, which makes it hard for women to buy land. An advocacy group called the Kenya Land Alliance found that female land ownership in the country was below 2%.

The Samburu own land as a group, and even though men aren't allowed to live there, they decide how it will be used and who will get it.

The Umoja women have been saving up for a few years and, with the help of donations, have been able to purchase a small plot of grazing property a few kilometers from the community.