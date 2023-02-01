Family Shocked to Discover Their Three-Month-Old Husky Is Actually a Fox

Photo by Dušan veverkolog on Unsplash

A Peruvian family was surprised to find that their 3-month-old Husky was an Andean fox after seeing it chase and eat the poultry and ducks of their neighbors.

In 2021, Maribel Sotelo, a resident of the Peruvian city of Comas, was forced to contact the Forest and Wildlife Service for help after her dog, Run Run, was blamed by her neighbors for the disappearance of their chickens and guinea pigs, both of which are edible in Peru. Sotelo reported the incident to the police because her neighbors were demanding compensation for any damage caused by her 3-month-old "Husky puppy."

Maribel said her son had wanted a pet for a while, so she went out and got him, thinking it was a cute Siberian husky pup. She claimed that when the pet was younger, he appeared and acted like a normal dog, but they began to notice that something was off as he got older.

Run Run was injured when Maribel's son first brought him home, but after being nursed back to health, everything had returned to normal up until approximately two weeks ago. He first acted like a dog and even played with other canines, but then he began to display abnormal behavior. People started to complain after he started stalking and devouring the neighborhood's guinea pigs, hens, and ducks. Maribel Sotelo contacted the National Forest and Wildlife Service to have the animal removed because "he's not hostile, he doesn't assault other people or us, but he's hurting us financially since the neighbors charge me for everything he catches and eats."

Run Run the Husky was shown to have been an Andean fox all along, explaining his aggressive behavior with chickens and guinea pigs. There have been reports in the Peruvian media that the fox has been returned to its native environment.