Payless Duped Social Media Influencers by Posing as a Fancy Retailer

Photo by Mohammad Metri on Unsplash

In 2018, the shoe retailer Payless, famed for its low prices, opened a fake, fancy new store called "Palessi" at a Los Angeles shopping center and invited influencers to its grand opening. Disguised Payless shoes lined the shelves.

A lady carrying a pair of $19.99 shoes in a television commercial stated, "I would spend $400 or $500." Somebody else agreed with the first customer that the Payless footwear is "beautiful and refined."

This hoax was so well-executed that it involved a professionally designed website and an Instagram account. A customer's jaw drops when the shocking truth is revealed. "Shut up, are you serious?" she exclaims.

Payless claimed that for two nights, 80 influencers showed up. They forked over $3,000 altogether. Somebody paid $640 for a pair of boots, a markup of 1,800%. However, Payless gave them a refund and allowed them to retain the shoes. Payless claimed to have compensated the influencers nominally for their time.

According to Payless, the sociological experiment's purpose was to show customers that their low prices don't imply they had to sacrifice style. Payless CMO Sarah Couch told Adweek that the company's latest marketing push "played off the large gap and attempted to convince consumers that we are still a relevant destination to shop for inexpensive fashion."

This hypothesis—that one's sense of value is influenced by cost—was investigated in a study published in 2008. Although all participants drank the same cheap wine, those who were informed it was more costly said it tasted better and was more enjoyable.

There have been several attempts at using shock marketing tactics, in which actual consumers are used, to generate attention online.

It all started in 2013 with Dove soap's "true beauty" advertising, which featured ladies sketched by an FBI artist. Heineken's "Worlds Apart" advertisement from 2017 featured two people who couldn't be more different in their political beliefs.

In 2017, Burger King aired advertising on bullying in high schools, while both Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble received positive feedback for their respective "Remove Labels" and "Always Like a Girl" campaigns.

Payless has been having trouble keeping up with its online rivals like Zappos (owned by Amazon) and trendy newcomers like Allbirds. In 2017, Payless filed for bankruptcy, having closed almost 700 locations.