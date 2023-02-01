I’m an Ex-banker “Genderless Dragon” Whose Son Won’t Talk to Him

Ceebla Cuud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UtOrl_0kY2ylsH00
dragonladymedusaPhoto byScreengrab from dragonladymedusa / Instagram

Some people go through with their dreams of undergoing physical alteration at the expense of their families.

A former banker has been rejected by his son after undergoing radical physical alterations to become the world's first "dragon" humanoid. Tiamat Legion Medusa, originally from the United States, worked as a banker until he reached his late 40s and realized he wanted to do something completely different with his life.

The 61-year-old Texan has spent the past decade undergoing an epic metamorphosis into the mythical beast. Tiamat has been gradually morphing himself into the 'Dragon,' with the help of various piercings, tattoos, and other bodily alterations. But his dreams have had effects, like hurting his relationship with his son.

In an interview with YouTuber Anthony Padilla, Medusa, whose real name is Richard Hernandez but who now uses they/them pronouns, said he was a successful banker until he realized he couldn't fit in with business culture anymore.

Before he lived this bizarre lifestyle, he explained that he had 79 piercings by the time he was in his late 40s, most of which he kept under wraps. Medusa, who is also known as Dragon Lady Medusa on the internet, said that he used to be able to take out his unnecessary teeth every day and put them back in at will. Medusa, however, had always wanted more visible piercings and tattoos, which were unsuitable for the realm of finance, so he left his work to chase his dragon dream. Since then, Medusa has undergone a transformation, which includes tattooing his face, cutting his tongue out, and attaching a pair of horns on his forehead that cost $80,000.

It hasn't always been smooth sailing; the performer said he and his wife had been estranged from their adult son because the latter couldn't wrap his head around the dramatic change. The tattooed Texan said his connection with his son had changed. He mentioned that his son was 16 when he began his transformation, and he rejected him at that stage of his life.

In a recent interview, Medusa revealed that he hadn't seen his son in seven years. The reason he lives his life in the spotlight is to attract his attention, and he hopes, at the very least, that he is following him online.

Meanwhile, Medusa is out to show that it's possible to build an alternate road to success, and he urges all corporate workers to do the same.

"It's incredible to hear and see people who don't know me assume that I'm a loser, that I've never accomplished anything in my life, or that I'm ignorant and probably didn't graduate from high school," he said.

