The Key to a Long and Happy Life, According to a 100-Year-Old Woman, Is “Not Chatting With Strange Men.”

Photo by CDC on Unsplash

A woman who has lived to be 100 believes staying away from strange men and spending time with kids has helped her live a long and happy life. Olive Westerman, originally from West Yorkshire, England, resided in Singapore for three years while accompanying her late husband Sam, a writer and travel clerk.

They chose not to start a family and instead focused on seeing the world. She found that her job as a nursery nurse kept her feeling young at heart. Still full of life, Olive celebrated her 100th birthday in her Deewater Grange residential home in Chester, England, with all her loved ones by her side. She had a delightful time having high tea at Inglewood Manor's exquisite eatery. The employees were also quite sweet in giving her a bottle of the Estee Lauder perfume that her late husband often bought for her on their anniversary.

In response to a question on how to live a long and fulfilling life, Olive shared some advice with the younger generation. She said,

"Avoid chatting to random men, and you'll be OK."

She went on to say that being grateful for the opportunity to live and making the most of one's circumstances was the finest piece of wisdom she could provide. She believes that working with children will keep you feeling youthful at heart because of all the energy and enthusiasm you'll gain from interacting with them.

After receiving a card from King Charles and Camilla on her special day, the great-grandmother said she was "thrilled." The grandmother's flair for humor and penchant for adventure has earned her quite a reputation among her family and friends.

Olive has lived in a number of different countries, yet she still claims that her favorite is the place she met her late husband. When asked where she had the most fun during her time abroad, she said Singapore.

It was a refreshing change of scenery from boring old England.

Olive said, "We used to go to the same church every Sunday, and that's where we met." They started talking after church one Sunday and quickly became fast friends. She was smitten by his sweet disposition and compassionate spirit. The most endearing qualities of his character were his kindness and gentleness, as well as his willingness to serve others around him.

Even though Ms. Westerman was successful by "not talking to strange men," most people agree that social connections are important and have many well-known benefits, such as more enjoyment, better health, and a stronger sense of belonging. In addition, researchers have shown that striking up a conversation with a total stranger can have positive effects on our mood, sense of community, cognition, health, loneliness, trust, and optimism.