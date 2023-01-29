An Employer Advised a Medical Assistant to Leave Her Bible and Beliefs at Home

Photo by Matheus Ferrero on Unsplash

A physician assistant, Valerie Kloosterman, is appealing her dismissal for expressing biblical views on gender identification, which led to her being labeled "evil" by the director of diversity. Kloosterman, a married mother of four (including triplets), was let go more than a year ago.

Valerie Kloosterman worked for Michigan Health as a physician assistant for 17 years and was often praised for her outstanding work. Nevertheless, her professional life fell apart when she was pressured to act against her Christian principles.

In 2021, Kloosterman was asked to endorse remarks concerning orientation and transgenderism as part of a mandatory training package. Some comments contradicted her church's views that God predestines biological gender and that neither medications nor surgery can change it.

Kloosterman said a diversity representative at Michigan Health labeled her "evil" and instructed her not to bring her Bible or religious views to work after she voiced her concerns to the HR department. A little over a month after that, Kloosterman was let go.

Ms. Kloosterman disclosed that the training had questions that implicitly acknowledged the fluidity of gender. As answering their questions was against her beliefs, she expressed concern. The Christian PA explained, "cannot answer these questions in good conscience before God, recognizing the harm it may bring to my patients; this is not fair."

She asked instead to be put in a religious accommodation, where she would not be expected to discuss transgender issues or use transgender pronouns. She also proposed addressing them by their given names instead of pronouns.

A diversity manager blamed her for the rise in gender dysphoria-related deaths and labeled her "evil" and "a liar" in a meeting she requested. She was let go when she refused to accommodate the hospital's policy on transgender patients.

Ms. Kloosterman is suing the hospital for "unlawful religious discrimination" and "wrongful termination" because of her religious beliefs. To accomplish her work, she says, "she should never have been expected to violate her beliefs." Her attorney also argued that she would not have been terminated if it weren't for her religious views on gender.