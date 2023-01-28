A Man With 15 Wives and 107 Children Claims He’s “Too Intelligent for One Woman.”

David Kaluhana with some of his wives and children. Photo by screenshot from Afrimax

A 61-year-old man from Western Kenya with 15 wives and 107 children says he wants to have more because he is "too brilliant for one woman."

David Sakayo Kaluhana, a historian, has read more than 4,000 books. He has the capacity to memorize each page in his head and share it with others to make a living, but only by word of mouth because he does not write.

The quantity of knowledge he possesses, he told Afrimax, requires the support of many women.

"One woman cannot manage a head like this one of mine because it possesses a bigger load that she cannot carry. That's why I had so many wives; I'm too intelligent for just one."

All the wives pitch in to help with the household duties, so they can get everything done in as little as 30 minutes. As for their food, they offer their meals in enormous portions. They eat nearly ten loaves of bread per day, for example.

He constantly reassures his women of his undying love for them by citing the example of King Solomon of the Bible, who had 700 wives and 300 concubines. According to one of his wives, the family "lives in harmony and with affection." Another wife commented that jealousy was there at one point, but they learned to live with it. They've resolved their differences and are now sharing their resources.

It seems excessive that he has more than one wife, yet he shows no signs of stopping. He says, "Even if they become 20 wives, there won't be an issue," because he has a job that pays well enough to support them all.

In about a quarter of the world's countries, it is common for men to have many wives. This is most common in conservative, male-dominated societies in Africa. But activists say that most polygamous marriages in Kenya and other African countries cause poverty because husbands choose one family over another, leaving thousands of women and children poor and open to exploitation.

According to the most recent Kenya Population and Housing Census, around 1.5 million Kenyans, or 10% of the married population, are in a polygamous marriage.