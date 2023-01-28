A Man Hides His $30 Million Lottery Prize From His Wife and Child to Prevent Them From “Becoming Lazy.”

Photo by Xie lipton on Unsplash

The winner of a $30.1 million jackpot in China's welfare lottery says he won't tell his family about the windfall out of concern that they'll become too spoiled. As reported by the local press, Mr. Li was the winner of 219.4 million yuan from the Guangxi Welfare Lottery on October 20.

Li informed the press that he had yet to notify his family about his newfound fortune. He is concerned that they will develop an inflated sense of self-importance and abandon future efforts to improve themselves academically or professionally.

He went to the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region on October 20 and bought 40 lottery tickets. The following day, he found out that his tickets had actually won. On October 24, Li went to Nanning, the capital of the southern area, to pick up his payment. He said he didn't go out of the hotel for the weekend because he worried about losing his ticket.

In order to claim his reward and pose for pictures, Li dressed himself as the lottery's mascot, Fudou, in a bright yellow outfit.

According to the article, Li had been purchasing lottery tickets for over a decade but had only won small amounts of money here and there. He says his loved ones couldn't care less if he spends his money on lottery tickets as a pastime. In addition, he acknowledged that he does not spend much money on gambling and that the lottery represented a glimmer of hope for him.

Li made a charitable contribution of $690,000, or 5 million yuan. It is estimated that he netted about $23.6 million (or 171.6 million yuan) after taxes. Li stated that he has not yet determined how to spend the remainder of his riches.