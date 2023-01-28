A Man Hides His $30 Million Lottery Prize From His Wife and Child to Prevent Them From “Becoming Lazy.”

Ceebla Cuud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pykSl_0kTzUCjD00
Photo byXie liptononUnsplash

The winner of a $30.1 million jackpot in China's welfare lottery says he won't tell his family about the windfall out of concern that they'll become too spoiled. As reported by the local press, Mr. Li was the winner of 219.4 million yuan from the Guangxi Welfare Lottery on October 20.

Li informed the press that he had yet to notify his family about his newfound fortune. He is concerned that they will develop an inflated sense of self-importance and abandon future efforts to improve themselves academically or professionally.

He went to the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region on October 20 and bought 40 lottery tickets. The following day, he found out that his tickets had actually won. On October 24, Li went to Nanning, the capital of the southern area, to pick up his payment. He said he didn't go out of the hotel for the weekend because he worried about losing his ticket.

In order to claim his reward and pose for pictures, Li dressed himself as the lottery's mascot, Fudou, in a bright yellow outfit.

According to the article, Li had been purchasing lottery tickets for over a decade but had only won small amounts of money here and there. He says his loved ones couldn't care less if he spends his money on lottery tickets as a pastime. In addition, he acknowledged that he does not spend much money on gambling and that the lottery represented a glimmer of hope for him.

Li made a charitable contribution of $690,000, or 5 million yuan. It is estimated that he netted about $23.6 million (or 171.6 million yuan) after taxes. Li stated that he has not yet determined how to spend the remainder of his riches.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 83

Published by

I write about news, relationships, and business.

N/A
17K followers

More from Ceebla Cuud

The Who Man Claimed to Been to the Hereafter and Seen the Devil

Where we go when we die is one of life's great enigmas. Some people think we go to heaven after we die. Others believe in reincarnation, and yet others believe that we just cease to exist. One stabbing victim has claimed, truthfully or not, that he died, went to hell, and encountered the Devil before being resuscitated by doctors. However, he is not the first, as a Ghanaian who had a similar experience and met Michael Jackson and Pope John Paul II while in burning Hell some years ago.

Read full story
2 comments

A Man Faked His Demise in Order to See Who Would Attend His Memorial Service

A Brazilian man's decision to fake his own death only to see who would show up to his funeral out of pure curiosity infuriated his loved ones. Baltazar Lemos, 60, was a seasoned "ceremonialist," or master of ceremonies, who had presided over hundreds of funerals with attendance ranging from two to five hundred. He had begun to wonder how many of his loved ones would show up to his burial if he were to pass away. Since he had no way of knowing, he decided to stage his own death and count the mourners who came to pay their respects.

Read full story

A Canadian Theater Causes Anger, After Advertising Black-Only Shows

On February 17, in Ottawa, the National Arts Theatre, one of Canada's largest publicly funded performing arts organizations, will host its inaugural "Black Out" night at the Babs Asper Theatre.

Read full story
4 comments

A Man Has Been Hiding in a Freezing Forest to Avoid Being Drafted Into the Army

For over four months, a Russian man has been living alone in the woods because he refused to obey Putin's call to arms and join his country's war against Ukraine. From the start, Adam Kalinin (alias) opposed the conflict in Ukraine. For hanging a "No to War" sign outside his building, he was put in jail for two weeks and hit with a fine. But Kalinin realized he had to figure out a way to escape being sent to the front lines when Vladimir Putin signed a mobilization order ordering nearly 300,000 Russian soldiers to war against Ukraine. The young IT expert was unable to go to another country due to financial constraints, his friends, and the whole concept of abandoning his hometown, so he did the next best thing: he kissed his wife goodbye and hid in the midst of a freezing wilderness. At the time of the interview, nearly four months have passed since he moved in.

Read full story
14 comments

Indian Woman Lived as a Man for 36 Years in Order to Raise Her Child Alone

An Indian lady who lost her spouse to a heart attack spent the next 39 years passing herself off as a man in order to raise her daughter alone in India's traditional patriarchal society.

Read full story
1 comments

A Female-Only African Village That Forbids Men

After 30 years, the women of Umoja may soon own titled land. Umoja is a community in northern Kenya where men are not welcome. Umoja, meaning "unity" in Swahili, is a small town established in 1990 by 15 female activists. Most of the Samburu women living there are survivors of abuse, having been victims of British soldiers stationed in the area. Umoja is now home to women who have escaped not only assault but also female genital mutilation, underage marriage, domestic abuse, and other unacceptable cultural practices in Samburu.

Read full story

Family Shocked to Discover Their Three-Month-Old Husky Is Actually a Fox

A Peruvian family was surprised to find that their 3-month-old Husky was an Andean fox after seeing it chase and eat the poultry and ducks of their neighbors. In 2021, Maribel Sotelo, a resident of the Peruvian city of Comas, was forced to contact the Forest and Wildlife Service for help after her dog, Run Run, was blamed by her neighbors for the disappearance of their chickens and guinea pigs, both of which are edible in Peru. Sotelo reported the incident to the police because her neighbors were demanding compensation for any damage caused by her 3-month-old "Husky puppy."

Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Payless Duped Social Media Influencers by Posing as a Fancy Retailer

In 2018, the shoe retailer Payless, famed for its low prices, opened a fake, fancy new store called "Palessi" at a Los Angeles shopping center and invited influencers to its grand opening. Disguised Payless shoes lined the shelves.

Read full story
Texas State

I’m an Ex-banker “Genderless Dragon” Whose Son Won’t Talk to Him

Some people go through with their dreams of undergoing physical alteration at the expense of their families. A former banker has been rejected by his son after undergoing radical physical alterations to become the world's first "dragon" humanoid. Tiamat Legion Medusa, originally from the United States, worked as a banker until he reached his late 40s and realized he wanted to do something completely different with his life.

Read full story
136 comments

The Key to a Long and Happy Life, According to a 100-Year-Old Woman, Is “Not Chatting With Strange Men.”

A woman who has lived to be 100 believes staying away from strange men and spending time with kids has helped her live a long and happy life. Olive Westerman, originally from West Yorkshire, England, resided in Singapore for three years while accompanying her late husband Sam, a writer and travel clerk.

Read full story
28 comments

The 'tradwife' who believes a wife's place is in the home

Having been ignored as a child while her mother was at work and socializing, Alexia Delarosa, 29, decided to become a stay-at-home mom. She said she became a "tradwife" (slang for a contemporary woman who rejects the rights afforded to women today) after watching old classic films.

Read full story
5 comments

An Employer Advised a Medical Assistant to Leave Her Bible and Beliefs at Home

A physician assistant, Valerie Kloosterman, is appealing her dismissal for expressing biblical views on gender identification, which led to her being labeled "evil" by the director of diversity. Kloosterman, a married mother of four (including triplets), was let go more than a year ago.

Read full story
91 comments

A Wife Discovered Her Husband Was Not a Man Ten Months Into Their Marriage

The unidentified woman, known as NA, claimed that her husband had fooled her for the first ten months of their marriage before she discovered he was a woman. NA, a 22-year-old lady from Jambi City, Indonesia, found her dishonest spouse through an online dating app. Using the name Ahnaf Arrafif, he attempted to pass himself off as a highly successful doctor trained in New York. They hit it off right away, and after dating for a couple of weeks, Ahnaf came to stay with her for over a week, during which time he acted in an impeccable manner the entire time. The young woman's parents were ill, and he helped take care of them, so they instantly said yes when he proposed to NA a few weeks later.

Read full story
1 comments

A Man With 15 Wives and 107 Children Claims He’s “Too Intelligent for One Woman.”

A 61-year-old man from Western Kenya with 15 wives and 107 children says he wants to have more because he is "too brilliant for one woman." David Sakayo Kaluhana, a historian, has read more than 4,000 books. He has the capacity to memorize each page in his head and share it with others to make a living, but only by word of mouth because he does not write.

Read full story
131 comments

A Child Playing Hide-And-Seek Ends up in Another Country After Hiding in a Shipping Container

A young boy from Bangladesh is extremely fortunate to be alive after spending six days trapped inside a cargo container while playing hide and seek. Workers at Port Klang in Malaysia were unloading goods from a ship from Bangladesh on January 17 when they discovered a disoriented and malnourished youngster. The port officials were unable to get any information from him due to a language barrier, but they suspected foul play and promptly contacted the police. The boy and his buddies were playing a hide-and-seek game in Chittagong, Bangladesh, and he decided to use a shipping container as his hiding place. He was trapped inside for six days as the ship sailed to Malaysia. Employees at Port Klang took photos and video of the emaciated youngster as he stepped out of the cargo container, and it showed him seeming bewildered by his foreign surroundings. He was then transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Read full story
8 comments

A Man Complained About Google Maps Causing Problems in His Marriage

"My wife believes Google over anything else. Google is causing strife in my family life," he stated in his complaint. It all started when a 49-year-old man blamed Google Maps for causing tension in his marriage. He eventually decided to sue Google.

Read full story

A Man in his 50s Who Hangs out in Front of a School While Wearing a Girl’s Uniform is not a Threat, According to Cops

According to the Essex Police Department in England, a man spotted near a school wearing a girl’s uniform does not pose “a risk.” However, after a public outcry on social media, the Essex Police Department issued a statement addressing residents’ questions.

Read full story
65 comments

The Man Who Worshiped and Prayed Daily to Donald Trump

The Indian "devotee" of the former US President was more committed than any American Donald Trump follower. Bussa Krishna treated Trump as if he were a god. He built an altar in his house and worshiped a life-size statue of the president every day.

Read full story
154 comments

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,

Read full story
41 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy