A Man Complained About Google Maps Causing Problems in His Marriage

"My wife believes Google over anything else. Google is causing strife in my family life," he stated in his complaint.

Photo by Tamas Tuzes-Katai on Unsplash

It all started when a 49-year-old man blamed Google Maps for causing tension in his marriage. He eventually decided to sue Google.

In May 2020, R. Chandrasekhar filed a complaint with the local police, alleging that Google Maps falsely indicated that he had traveled to places he had never been. The complainant, the owner of a high-end store, contended that he had suffered psychological distress, marital strife, domestic abuse, and even torture due to false information about his location on an app.

His formal grievance read as follows: "My wife has been checking the Google Maps "Your timeline" function continually, won't let me sleep or rest, and wants to know where I am at all times. She is preoccupied with this. This created problems for myself and the rest of my family."

On May 20, 2020, he claimed to his wife that the map showed a graph made up of locations he had never been to before, leading to distrust and friction in their relationship.

The husband said that no matter how hard he tried, he did not know how to answer her endless questions. He continued that his wife refused to listen to reason from their families and friends, even their therapist. Google is the only source of information she trusts. He said that they were having a lot of fights as a result of Google. "I need you to contact Google and demand that they do the right thing by me. As a result of all this drama, I would also appreciate some financial compensation from Google." He elaborated.

In an interview with the media, K Singaravelu, the officer in charge of the investigation, stated that no police statement had been submitted in the case and that there were no intentions to do so.

He acknowledged that the police were contemplating contacting the couple to counsel them and that they would evaluate their next course of action if that didn't work.