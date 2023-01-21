A Man in his 50s Who Hangs out in Front of a School While Wearing a Girl’s Uniform is not a Threat, According to Cops

Photo by Stephanie Hau on Unsplash

According to the Essex Police Department in England, a man spotted near a school wearing a girl’s uniform does not pose “a risk.” However, after a public outcry on social media, the Essex Police Department issued a statement addressing residents’ questions.

Photos of the man in his 50s wearing a girl’s uniform outside a local Essex elementary school began circulating online. Furthermore, he was seen riding on the bus where school children ride to and from school/home, wearing the school uniform and taking pictures of students.

As a result, the police have issued a statement asking that the distribution of the man’s picture be ceased immediately.

The Essex Police Department has recognized the man, and after talking to him, they have concluded that he poses no threat. However, a spokesman said they are aware of complaints about a person dressed inappropriately near a school in Leigh.

"Officers from the community policing team have conducted inquiries and identified the person concerned," the statement reads. "Although this may have caused community concerns, we would like to reassure the public that no offenses have been committed and this individual does not pose a threat."

A local retailer of elementary school uniforms acknowledged that the man's clothing was not purchased from their shop. Multiple emails and phone calls have been received reporting this individual dressed as a girl in school uniform and wearing a wig, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Parents have been reassured that the uniform did not originate from the store, but because the man was in the store this week purchasing a gray box pleat skirt for his granddaughter, he has been banned from the shop.

It is not illegal to choose what to wear, nor is it illegal to congregate outside of schools. However, it is rather strange and suspicious. The fact that authorities are concerned about his feelings and have urged the public to cease sharing photos of him is even more upsetting.

How far must things escalate before the police or school are permitted to intervene?