When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

Photo by Vlad Shalaginov on Unsplash

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock.

Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,

Uttam did the unimaginable and agreed to facilitate the marriage of Sapna and her true love. Then, after feeling "mad and unhappy for some time," Mandal told ETV Bharat, "I decided to come up with a solution." "The lives of three people would have been destroyed had I not done this. This was the only solution. So now all of us can be happy."

Sapna's family attempted for years to convince her to stay with Uttam and keep the family together, but their efforts were futile. Uttam eventually convinced Sapna's family to come to the wedding of his wife and Raju Kumar, her boyfriend. He arranged their wedding in a Durga temple in Sutanganj, Bihar, and blessed them, saying, "You two were meant to be together."

It's not known if Uttam and Sapna got a divorce before she married her boyfriend, but the Indian press claims that Sapna refused to take the couple's two children with her when she married.