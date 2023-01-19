A Woman Woke up One Morning and Discovered She Couldn’t Hear Men, but Could Still Hear Women

Photo by Edward Cisneros on Unsplash

A morning came when a woman was suddenly deaf to her boyfriend's voice. Then she realized she couldn't hear any men at all, but she could still hear the voice of women.

Although this may sound like the implausible premise of a science fiction film, it was a real experience for one Chinese woman. A woman in Xiamen, a city in eastern China, woke up one day unable to hear male voices, including those of her boyfriend, but able to hear female voices as usual.

The woman known as Chen had been experiencing nausea and ear ringing the night before. But things only grew worse the following day when she couldn't hear her boyfriend's voice. She hurried to a nearby hospital, where she discovered that she could hear her female specialist, Dr. Lin Xiaoqing, but not any male voices. This further added to the mystery. "She could hear my voice when I spoke to her, but when a male patient walked in, she couldn't hear him at all," the doctor remarked.

Within a short time, Chen's doctor diagnosed her with reverse-slope hearing loss, a disorder so unusual that only a handful of people have ever been documented to have it (like those of female voices). Only around 3% of the population in North America has the reverse-slope kind of hearing loss that causes low-frequency loss, despite the fact that high-frequency hearing loss is significantly more frequent in humans.

This is a very rare condition that can be caused by an infection, a change in the pressure of the fluid in the inner ear, problems with the blood vessels, or an injury to the ear. In particular, Chen's doctors say that her illness is caused by stress and fatigue because she works nights.

However, the prognosis for Chen's recovery was optimistic. Although the disorder can cause frightening symptoms, it is typically treatable if diagnosed early with medications like steroids, and it may even go away on its own.