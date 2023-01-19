Airline Forced to Pay for Therapy for the Woman They Denied Boarding Because of Her Size

A court determined that the lady requires counseling as "urgent relief."

Photo by Suhyeon Choi on Unsplash

After a plus-size model claimed an airline made her feel like a "fat monster," the company was forced to pay for her counseling.

Juliana Nehme, a 38-year-old Brazilian influencer, claims that she was denied boarding on a trip from Beirut to Doha by Qatar Airways employees due to her weight. The influencer said that the airline wouldn't refund the $1,000 she had already paid for a seat, instead insisting that she purchase a business-class ticket for $3,000.

Nehme had to stay in Lebanon with her mother while the rest of her family returned home by plane; she has now spoken to reporters in Lebanon about the horrific experience. As she put it, it was as though they treated her like she wasn't human. They mocked her, considering her a "fat monster" because of her weight. She thought she had been treated inhumanely and had no idea she would have to go through such a nightmare.

"It hurts me now to remember how much I blamed myself, as I always blame myself a lot."

She even asked her mother for forgiveness several times, even though her mother knew she had nothing to apologize for. According to the Daily Mail, the airline has now been forced to pay for the model's treatment to help her cope with the trauma she experienced during a court hearing in Sao Paolo.

The therapy must include a $78 session every week for at least a year, for a total of $3,718, which will be put into the plaintiff's bank account. Judge Renata Martins de Carvalho explained her verdict: "Giving urgent relief is a fair and reasonable way to ensure the stressful and traumatic event is dealt with."

A company representative said, "The airline treats all passengers with respect and dignity. However, in line with industry standards and like most airlines, passengers who take up too much space and can't fasten their seatbelts or lower their armrests may be asked to buy an extra seat as a safety precaution and to make sure everyone is comfortable and safe." They added, "When a member of her party could not present valid PCR documents for admission to Brazil, the suspect traveler at Beirut Airport became extremely nasty and belligerent against the check-in employees."

Security at the airport was called because "employees and passengers were quite worried" about her behavior.

In other words, this issue was not about weight but about the passenger's behavior. Some influencers feel generally entitled and think they are above the rules. Either way, the court decided that this influencer had her rights trampled on and, as such, got compensation.

Most of the time, obese airline passengers who need a seatbelt extender or can't lower the armrests between seats are asked to pay for a second seat unless two empty seats are next to each other on the plane. Unfortunately, when it comes to this restriction, obese travelers have few, if any, options.