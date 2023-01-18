An Influencer Who Transitioned Into a Korean Lady Is Reverting to a British Male After Discovering God

Oli London Photo by Instagram Screenshot

A British influencer who transitioned to a Korean female has reversed his decision and is now transitioning back to a British male. Speaking out against the cultural wars, Oli London criticized "weak males like Harry Styles" and the loss of the "alpha male" in a recent interview.

In December 2022, London, who had caused a stir by declaring himself "transracial" and getting plastic surgery to make him seem like a Korean pop star, appeared on the Tucker Carlson show on Fox. The recently converted Christian London acknowledged that identifying as "transracial" was a mistake.

Just two years after claiming he identified as "transracial" and four years after undergoing significant surgery, the social media star made waves in May 2022 by coming out as a Korean transgender woman. The influencer tweeted in October 2022 that he was "no longer trans and has gone back to living as a man."

The 32-year-old told Carlson, "I realize that was a tremendous mistake, and I simply want to be a boy." "But is it any wonder folks like me and young people want to alter their gender when we have normalization of this in our schools in this country?"

"Children are taught from an early age, in some cases from the age of five, that it's alright to alter their gender, that it's okay to wear a skirt, that it's okay for a boy to use the gender-neutral bathroom when it puts females at risk," he went on.

After it was revealed in October 2018 that London had spent over $88,000 on 15 operations to resemble a Korean, he became a viral sensation and sparked a significant social media reaction. Following eight years of searching, London claimed to have found his true self after the transition, but since becoming a Christian this past summer, he has completely reversed his opinion.

London says that the "culture wars" in the U.S. have made classroom discussions about gender "erode" traditional ideas of what it means to be a man. He thinks the traditional role of the dominant straight male has diminished. He now wonders what happened to the days when children looked up to heroes like Superman and astronauts. He is convinced that this radical ideology is pushing kids to behave this way.

"They're taught to idolize weak men like Harry Styles. Weak men like Beto O'Rourke," he added.

London has spent nearly $271,000 on 30 procedures over the past eight years. Prior to his gender transition, London revealed to DailyMail.com that he had modeled his appearance after Rosé, a Korean-New Zealander and part of the girl group Blackpink. After spending a year in South Korea in 2003 and becoming immersed in the culture, London claimed he began "identifying as Korean."

London told the Catholic News Agency that he was still struggling with his transition, which he said was encouraged by the widespread use of cosmetic surgery in South Korea.

London claims that he can be himself, now that he has discovered God. Christianity, he says, is what ultimately saved his life.