Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab abandoned by their parents and raised in a shelter Photo by Ruhi Cenet

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck.

Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.

Since last year, the identical twins have worked as electricians for Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, logging 12-hour shifts in the supply control room. When asked about being recognized by the Punjab government for their talents, the twins told the Independent in 2021: "We are thankful to the Punjab government for acknowledging our talent."

Viewers have become upset after learning that the siblings shared their paycheck. They were outraged and felt that they should receive two separate checks because they had two identities.

Two Heads, One Body... (Incredible life of Sohna and Mohna)

The audience also found the twins' "not searching for self-pity, just getting on with life" attitude endearing. In the interview, the twins stated their desire to marry the same person once they reached the age of 25.

Another viewer gushed about them. "Despite their situation, they were able to complete their education in electrical engineering and get employment. We observe regular folks laying the blame for their problems on others and expressing frustration with their current circumstances. Both of you should be looked up to as examples for others to follow."

The twins were born in June 2003 at Sucheta Kriplani Hospital in New Delhi and were left by their parents when they were two months old. They have two hearts, kidneys, spinal cords, and two sets of arms, but they share a liver, gallbladder, legs, and spleen.

Doctors opted against separating the twins since doing so may have resulted in the survivor's loss of vascular and neurological function in the lower extremities.