A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor.

While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.

At Carlisle Crown Court, Fecko admitted to fighting and having a knife in a public place without a good reason. It was revealed in court that the jealous husband had known about his wife's affair for five months but waited to confront her until he caught her in the act.

Tim Evans, the prosecutor, said that upon arriving home, Fecko went looking for the man, and when he found him, he threatened him with the knife. Evans stated that the affair lasted for five and a half months at the time of the confrontation. Mr. Fecko and his wife remained married even though he found out about the affair through his wife's text messages five months ago.

The court was told that Mr. Fecko had a baby monitor in the marital bedroom that sent audio and video feeds to his phone. Shortly after he left the house, his wife and the victim were in the marital bedroom. She faced the baby monitor away from her. In court, the prosecutor claimed that the wife had failed to silence the device. As a result, Mr. Fecko's phone was exposed to whatever was happening in the marital bedroom.

The court heard that when Fecko found out his wife was cheating, he hurried home screaming, "Where is he?" and found the guy locked in his car. Fecko pulled out a huge knife and began waving it at the man, yelling, "I'll kill you."

In his defense, Judith McCullough said that Fecko had left his home country of Slovakia 12 years ago after his first marriage ended. She said he decided to look for new opportunities and hoped for a better quality of life in England. Though unacceptable, it was a natural response to such extreme provocation.

"Quite what response [his wife and her boyfriend] imagined they would have from you is open to question," Judge Nicholas Barker said to Fecko.

The judge acknowledged that Fecko and his wife had been married for 11 years and had created a family together, so it was understandable that this act of adultery would disturb and anger him. The judge also understood that the victim was a colleague of his, which made the betrayal even worse.

Judge Barker gave Fecko a one-year no-contact order and a community order that required him to perform 120 hours of unpaid labor over the course of 18 months.

No longer do the defendant, and the victim work together.