After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a Check

Photo by Amit Lahav on Unsplash

71-year-old Lizzie Pugh won a five-figure slot machine jackpot on a church outing. But what started as a financial win ended in tears when tellers at the Fifth Third Bank refused to cash the check or give it back to the retired teacher. Pugh said they were openly racist and said the prize she won at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort was fraudulent.

Pugh visited the bank in Livonia, Michigan, when a white cashier questioned her about her place of employment. In addition, they requested to examine her driver's license. The teller then claimed the check was a counterfeit and refused to return it.

"I couldn't believe they did that to me," Pugh told the Detroit Free Press. "I was devastated. I kept asking, 'How do you know the check is not real?' ... And they just insisted that it was fraudulent... I was just terrified."

The employee called for a second and third coworker, who refused to return the item. After Pugh requested her check many times, staff members eventually threatened to contact the police. The staff's threats to contact the police topped off her humiliating and tense situation.

"Really, someone just accused you of stealing? My age is 71 years old. If I stole a check, why would I try to cash it? I just didn't expect somebody would actually do that."

After much perseverance, they surrendered the check, which was subsequently deposited at another bank. Fifth Third Bank gave a different account of what happened in a statement to the Detroit Free Press.

"At Fifth Third we are committed to fair and responsible banking, and prohibit discrimination of any kind. From our review of the claims, we believe the facts to be different than what is alleged," a bank spokesperson said. "Our employees are trained to help every customer with their banking needs, and our employees follow procedures to facilitate the opening of any new account."

The niece of Pugh, Yolanda McGee, encouraged her to pursue a lawsuit. Yolanda persuaded her aunt that this was clearly a violation of her civil rights. She informed her aunt that she now has the right to take legal action against such behavior. So she suggested that they fight it.

Despite Pugh's initial reluctance, McGee persuaded Pugh to hire attorney Deborah Gordon, who has experience in cases like theirs. In 2020, Gordon acted as counsel for a black man who had won an employment discrimination case but whose check couldn't be cashed at one of Livonia's other banks.

The attorney referred to these instances as "banking while black."

The attorney characterized what happened to Lizzie as "heartbreaking." Given everything she's been through, she said, this happy moment should not have been marred by the stupidity of some individuals.