Desperate Father Begs His Ex-wife to Drop Plans to Chemically Castrate Their Son

"The thought of what she has in store for that boy made my blood run cold,"

Stock photo Photo by Mael BALLAND on Unsplash

A worried dad has been pleading with his ex-wife not to carry out her plan to chemically castrate their child after she moves from Texas to California.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, a Texan named Jeff Younger played a video of his nine-year-old son, James, who has been identifying as a girl. In the video, when James' father asked if he was a boy, James said, "No, I'm a girl."

In the same interview, Younger said that his ex-wife, Dr. Anne Georgulas, had intended to chemically castrate their son by the time he reached nine years old. However, according to Georgulas, three psychiatrists have diagnosed James with gender dysphoria, and the family is now supporting his transition to Luna.

"The thought of what she has in store for that boy made my blood run cold," he told Carlson. According to the Cleveland Clinic, chemical castration can be performed by injections, implants, or oral medicine to suppress hormone production. He claims that his ex-wife began the transition process with their son James when he was just two years old. He went on to explain that when James was just five years old, his mother attempted to enroll him in a gender clinic. She planned to have him chemically castrated when he was eight or nine years old, according to his pediatrician's notes, which is his current age.

"So, all of a sudden, she uproots his life and relocates to California. This seems too planned to be a coincidence."

The California sanctuary statute, which went into effect on January 1, 2023, "offers transgender children and their families asylum from other states' limitations on child gender change."

Younger stated that his wife filed for divorce so that their son could get the operation. The father claims the judge temporarily barred Younger from "even informing my son that he was a male." For his part in preventing his son from undergoing medical treatment, Younger was awarded joint custody of the couple's children in 2019. However, according to The Texan, the Texas Supreme Court denied his request earlier this week to prevent his ex-wife and their two children from relocating to California.

That the courts permitted his ex-wife to relocate to California only days before the state's sanctuary law went into effect does not seem like a coincidence to Younger. He is afraid that Georgulas will use the new law in California to avoid being held accountable and keep hurting their son, James, even though a court order in Texas says she can't give James gender mutilation surgery or hormone therapy.

Pediatrician Georgulas has long maintained that her son James is transgender and advocated for him to live as a girl called Luna. However, Younger thinks his son is merely confused. He said that James was socially forced to shift to a female gender by Georgulas' insistence that the youngster wear dresses. However, she stated that James had been diagnosed with gender dysphoria by three separate mental health doctors and that his therapists suggested using the name Luna instead of James.

According to Georgulas, James has started asking for girly things like clothes, dolls, and toys based on female Disney characters. After taking James to a children's hospital gender therapist, she was advised to have him begin his social transition by using the name Luna and dressing as a girl.

Nevertheless, Younger claimed that Georgulas has been manipulating their son James ever since the couple's divorce. He alleges that Georgulas began doing so when James was just three years old, when she allegedly locked him in their bedroom and told him that "monsters only eat boys."