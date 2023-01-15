Catholic Priests Express Concern That There Are Too Many Possessed People To Manage

Photo by petr sidorov on Unsplash

Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.

Pope Francis is a firm believer in the practice as a way to fight evil spirits, which helped 120 people sign up for the course. The exorcists at the meeting that was meant to be supportive claimed they needed psychologists to assist them in identifying who was indeed possessed and who needed clinical support. Few folks spoke up about their own personal encounters with the growing need for spiritual help.

During a nine-hour exorcism, Father Giuseppe Bernardi informed researchers that a lady who had yelled abuse in Latin and attacked monks had been freed from her demons. The woman's father believed his daughter had a "psychiatric condition," while her mother thought she was possessed. Father Bernadi admitted he had seen a psychologist in an attempt to understand the woman better, but he claimed he had no backing from the church.

Participants at the meeting asserted many criteria might be used to ascertain if an exorcism was necessary. For example, participants cited remarkable physical strength, fluency in Latin, Aramaic, or Hebrew, and vomiting as telltale symptoms of possession by the devil.

Also, priests report an increase in the frequency with which they must perform exorcisms. According to Giuseppe Frau, one of the researchers, "some indicated they were seeing 30 to 50 cases a day." The research indicated that there were 290 exorcists operating in Italy, 37 in Spain, and 28 in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

According to researcher Luis Santamaria del Rio, many of the possibly possessed persons they see in Spain have participated in New Age, spiritual, or meditation organizations.

Spanish priest and theology professor Father Pedro Barrajon praised the program, saying it will provide much-needed training to exorcists in their fight against evil. According to Father Pedro, until last year, Costa Rica did not have an official exorcist. Manila, Philippines, now has an office and staff. He acknowledged that the industry was more of a Wild West before but said that things are improving, and they are working more closely with psychologists. He went on to say that while movies about exorcism may pique audiences' curiosity, the reality is that these priests require education and preparation.