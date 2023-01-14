Woman Described the Moment She Discovered Her Parents Were Brother and Sister

Ceebla Cuud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZPxl_0kEGZgXS00
Photo byBen WhiteonUnsplash

Realizing that you've spent the past two decades living a lie is a horrible realization. This kind of stuff belongs in fiction, not real life.

This is life for Teresa Weiler. During her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 Life-Changing program, the 64-year-old woman made a startling admission. She learned that her parents were siblings.

She was adopted in London by a prominent civil worker and his wife. Once she turned 18, her adoptive father gave her the birth certificate that listed Teresa Maureen O'Reilly as her birth mother. However, the name of her father was left off. Weiler contacted social services in her mid-twenties to seek a copy of her adoption file. Her birth certificate states that her birth mother was 16 years old when she gave birth to her. At the same time, she learned that her mom's brother Sean, then 15 years old, was her biological father.

She described her first reaction to the realization of this startling fact in an interview with Dr. Sian Williams. As someone raised in a very religious Catholic household where intimacy before marriage was strictly forbidden, her initial reactions were shock, disgust, and humiliation. She said that she had always questioned why she was left behind if no one was going to come back for her, but that she now had her answer.

She said she understood now nobody wanted her and why no one came for her. She did not tell her adoptive parents as she was afraid she would be abandoned. She was just too ashamed to tell anyone. 

Even worse, she began to see herself as "tainted goods." Weiler also suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and questioned if it resulted from her birth circumstances.  According to one study conducted in 2007, "two siblings who have kids together have an increased likelihood of passing on a recessive condition to their offspring."

She had to make a crucial decision in order to survive. She reasoned that if she came from that kind of family, with all the potential health and emotional problems that may be passed on to her own children, she would never want to have any. Because having children was one of her deepest desires, she felt that she could not bring a kid into the world with that background just one generation removed from her own.

Although she had been in love several times over the years, she ended every relationship that approached marriage. She felt too much guilt to tell the men she loved the truth about her past. She decided to come clean about her birth history because she was sick of being embarrassed about it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 357

Published by

I write about news, relationships, and business.

N/A
16K followers

More from Ceebla Cuud

A Woman Woke up One Morning and Discovered She Couldn’t Hear Men, but Could Still Hear Women

A morning came when a woman was suddenly deaf to her boyfriend's voice. Then she realized she couldn't hear any men at all, but she could still hear the voice of women.

Read full story

Airline Forced to Pay for Therapy for the Woman They Denied Boarding Because of Her Size

A court determined that the lady requires counseling as "urgent relief." After a plus-size model claimed an airline made her feel like a "fat monster," the company was forced to pay for her counseling.

Read full story
11 comments

An Influencer Who Transitioned Into a Korean Lady Is Reverting to a British Male After Discovering God

A British influencer who transitioned to a Korean female has reversed his decision and is now transitioning back to a British male. Speaking out against the cultural wars, Oli London criticized "weak males like Harry Styles" and the loss of the "alpha male" in a recent interview.

Read full story
69 comments

Conjoined Twin Electricians Provoked Outrage After Disclosing They Are Paid a Single Wage

After being abandoned by their parents after only two months, a set of conjoined twins has come forward to say that they are only given a single paycheck. Two months ago, 19-year-old twins Sohna and Mohna Singh from Punjab, India, appeared in an interview with documentary director Ruhi Çenet on YouTube, where they discussed their meager monthly income of $250. In previous interviews, the siblings said they were paid two different salaries, but it seems that has changed since then.

Read full story
290 comments

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.

Read full story
81 comments
Livonia, MI

After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a Check

71-year-old Lizzie Pugh won a five-figure slot machine jackpot on a church outing. But what started as a financial win ended in tears when tellers at the Fifth Third Bank refused to cash the check or give it back to the retired teacher. Pugh said they were openly racist and said the prize she won at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort was fraudulent.

Read full story
318 comments
California State

Desperate Father Begs His Ex-wife to Drop Plans to Chemically Castrate Their Son

"The thought of what she has in store for that boy made my blood run cold," A worried dad has been pleading with his ex-wife not to carry out her plan to chemically castrate their child after she moves from Texas to California.

Read full story
1008 comments

Catholic Priests Express Concern That There Are Too Many Possessed People To Manage

Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.

Read full story
723 comments

What It Means to Be a Water Taster

Do you prefer water from the tap or bottled water from the store to quench your thirst? Some waters are better than others in terms of flavor, and water sommeliers can help you determine the most pleasant ones based on your preferences. A "water sommelier" is a water specialist who has undergone extensive training to enable them to "sample," "assess," and "inform" others on the various properties of water from all over the world.

Read full story
2 comments

The Man Who Makes His Living by Interrupting Memorial Services and Revealing Secrets

On his deathbed, Graham hired a "coffin confessor" to attend his funeral and confront his closest friend for trying to sleep with his wife while he was unwell. Bill Edgar, an Australian private eye from Queensland, found that he was good at showing up at funerals on behalf of the dead when no one expected him to be there. During his time with Graham, who only had months to live, the 53-year-old found himself in an unusual position.

Read full story
95 comments

Boy of 11 Claimed to Have Lived Before as a Hollywood Star

A child claimed to be the reincarnation of a Hollywood star who passed away about 60 years ago. It was in 2015 when Ryan Hammond from Oklahoma made this claim at the age of 11.

Read full story
78 comments

A Man Paid $400 to Cure His Dog’s Limp, Only to Find That the Animal Was Mimicking Him the Whole Time

Sympathy aches are a mystery, but they are a terrific indication that someone cares for you. However, you may not be aware that this ability also exists in animals. Yes, your furry friend may pick up on your emotions and monitor your suffering more closely than you think.

Read full story
93 comments

A Woman Took 23 of Her Family Members on a Blind Date to Test a Man’s Generosity

More and more couples agree to split the check on dates, despite the traditional norm that the man should foot the bill unless both parties agree otherwise. Nevertheless, people who expect their potential love interests to pay for everything must find this very annoying.

Read full story
71 comments

Two identical Men Had Their DNA Tested To See if They are Related

Do you ever wonder whether there is another person in the world who is a carbon copy of you in every way? Even share a name? One would normally guess that they are related, but they were unaware. This isn't some made-up tale; it did occur between two men from separate states.

Read full story
436 comments

Man Left His Wife Stranded at the Side of the Road, Forcing Her to Walk 20 Kilometers

It's not always easy to drive long distances with your family, especially if they keep asking you to stop at the next rest stop so they can use the bathroom or get something to eat.

Read full story
106 comments

Man Left His Wife After Seeing Her Without Makeup

A man filed for divorce from his new bride because he simply couldn't adjust to her "natural look." The couple met on Facebook, where the lady regularly uploaded images of herself. After a few dates, the unnamed man considered her beautiful enough to marry her.

Read full story
179 comments

A Man Spent $2,500 on a Lifelike Statue of His Late Wife to Honor Her Memory

Recently, an Indian man has made headlines for fulfilling his late wife's dream by constructing a life-size statue of her so they may continue to be together after she passes away.

Read full story
4 comments

A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile

“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”. Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.

Read full story
333 comments

Animal Rights Group Calls for the Use of Respectful Language to Animals

Animal rights group PETA has been campaigning for years to get people to stop using idioms based on animals and meat, like "bringing home the bacon" and "beating a dead horse." Kill two birds with one stone, "be the guinea pig," and "grab the bull by the horns" are just a few of the sayings that made the group's list.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy