Woman Described the Moment She Discovered Her Parents Were Brother and Sister

Photo by Ben White on Unsplash

Realizing that you've spent the past two decades living a lie is a horrible realization. This kind of stuff belongs in fiction, not real life.

This is life for Teresa Weiler. During her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 Life-Changing program, the 64-year-old woman made a startling admission. She learned that her parents were siblings.

She was adopted in London by a prominent civil worker and his wife. Once she turned 18, her adoptive father gave her the birth certificate that listed Teresa Maureen O'Reilly as her birth mother. However, the name of her father was left off. Weiler contacted social services in her mid-twenties to seek a copy of her adoption file. Her birth certificate states that her birth mother was 16 years old when she gave birth to her. At the same time, she learned that her mom's brother Sean, then 15 years old, was her biological father.

She described her first reaction to the realization of this startling fact in an interview with Dr. Sian Williams. As someone raised in a very religious Catholic household where intimacy before marriage was strictly forbidden, her initial reactions were shock, disgust, and humiliation. She said that she had always questioned why she was left behind if no one was going to come back for her, but that she now had her answer.

She said she understood now nobody wanted her and why no one came for her. She did not tell her adoptive parents as she was afraid she would be abandoned. She was just too ashamed to tell anyone.

Even worse, she began to see herself as "tainted goods." Weiler also suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and questioned if it resulted from her birth circumstances. According to one study conducted in 2007, "two siblings who have kids together have an increased likelihood of passing on a recessive condition to their offspring."

She had to make a crucial decision in order to survive. She reasoned that if she came from that kind of family, with all the potential health and emotional problems that may be passed on to her own children, she would never want to have any. Because having children was one of her deepest desires, she felt that she could not bring a kid into the world with that background just one generation removed from her own.

Although she had been in love several times over the years, she ended every relationship that approached marriage. She felt too much guilt to tell the men she loved the truth about her past. She decided to come clean about her birth history because she was sick of being embarrassed about it.