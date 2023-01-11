Two identical Men Had Their DNA Tested To See if They are Related

Brady Gregory Feigl, (left) and Brady Matthew Feigl, (right) Photo by Inside edition

Do you ever wonder whether there is another person in the world who is a carbon copy of you in every way? Even share a name? One would normally guess that they are related, but they were unaware. This isn't some made-up tale; it did occur between two men from separate states.

Despite sharing a name and a similar appearance, they never knew each other existed. DNA testing was conducted to determine whether or not two men with the same name and nearly identical appearance were indeed brothers who had been separated at birth.

At 6 feet 4 inches tall, Brady Feigl is a baseball player for the Oakland A's Single-A affiliate. The other Brady Fiegl, also a pitcher, is a towering 6 feet, 4 inches tall. But he's on the Texas Rangers Double-A affiliate. They have the same facial hair and hair color, as well as the same height. They're both wearing identical eyeglasses.

In 2015, the first time the doppelgängers were mistaken for one another, they both underwent the same elbow surgery performed by the same specialist, Dr. James Andrews. The question on everyone's mind, both on the field and online, was whether or not they were indeed brothers.

Inside Edition got the two athletes together for a DNA test, which got their attention. The fact that these two Brads had so much in common while having such different lives and backgrounds and knowing nothing about each other's pasts made this situation truly unique. Texas Rangers beat writer Levi Weaver made the startling discovery on Twitter: two different minor league pitchers named "Brady Feigl" appear identical in photos and have the same height and weight.

Despite appearances, the guys were actually born five years apart and throw with opposite hands. Hence, their parents and social security numbers are different. The DNA tests showed that the two athletes, who looked and lived almost exactly the same, were not related. However, they did have one thing in common.

Each shares the same proportion of Germanic heritage (53%). Texas Rangers pitcher Brady Feigl stated, "We're still brothers in a sense." "And we will forever have Brady Feigl," the other Brady added.

The Feigls may not be the only pair of identical strangers. A study of 32 pairs published in Cell Reports in August 2022 found that people who look alike but are not related share genetic traits.

According to CNN, the study involved researchers having the twins take a DNA test and fill out a questionnaire about themselves. The researchers also ran the photographs of the doppelgangers through three other facial recognition tools.