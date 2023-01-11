Man Left His Wife Stranded at the Side of the Road, Forcing Her to Walk 20 Kilometers

Photo by StockSnap from Pixabay

It's not always easy to drive long distances with your family, especially if they keep asking you to stop at the next rest stop so they can use the bathroom or get something to eat.

It's safe to say that none of us would ever leave a loved one by the side of the road and drive off without them, but one guy did just that when he got back into his car without first making sure his wife was inside.

A man in Thailand was in deep trouble with his wife after he mistakenly left her halfway through a road trip. She walked 20 kilometers to find him. Boontom Chaimoon, 55, and his wife Amnuay Chaimoon, 49, were traveling through the night to see her family in the province of Maha Sarakham. Boontom decided to pull over at 3 a.m. in order to relieve himself. Amnuay asked her husband why he had driven by a gas station without stopping. When he didn't respond, she took advantage of the opportunity for a toilet break herself and jumped out.

She went into the woods to relieve herself, and when Amnuay emerged onto the road again, she was taken aback to discover that the highway was deserted. Her car and her husband were both gone, and she was left alone on a rural road in the dark of the night.

After leaving her wallet and phone in the car while she went to the toilet break, the 49-year-old had no choice but to start walking into town. Around 5 a.m., after walking over 20 kilometers (12.4 miles), the poor woman arrived in the Kabin Buri neighborhood.

Local law enforcement tried to put her in touch with her clueless husband, but this proved almost impossible. She had forgotten his cell phone number, so the cops tried calling her phone at least 20 times. But, as usual, Boontom was too distracted to respond. At 8 a.m., the police finally got in touch with her husband, and he sheepishly turned around.

Reports say that Boontom had already driven 160 kilometers up the road by that time. He seemed to have thought that his wife was sleeping in the backseat the whole time. As soon as he could, he made his way back to Kabin Buri.

After he apologized sincerely to his wife, she got back in the car with no further argument. Amnuay informed local authorities that the pair had been married for 27 years and had a 26-year-old son. She probably meant that she was used to his forgetfulness.

After that blunder, I sure hope they're still together.