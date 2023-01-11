Man Left His Wife After Seeing Her Without Makeup

Photo by Tamara Bellis on Unsplash

A man filed for divorce from his new bride because he simply couldn't adjust to her "natural look." The couple met on Facebook, where the lady regularly uploaded images of herself. After a few dates, the unnamed man considered her beautiful enough to marry her.

The issues began the morning after the wedding night when the groom first saw his bride without makeup. This disgruntled husband informed the Family Court in Heliopolis that he was astonished since she looked nothing like the girl he had met several times before marriage.

"I've seen her makeup-free photos on Facebook, and she has a completely different appearance. I feel duped and am ready to end our marriage."

He went on to say that he felt tricked because she used to wear heavy makeup before they got married. But it wasn't until after the wedding that he saw her in her natural look, and that was what he couldn't get past. She didn't look like the beautiful vixen he was wooing. Instead, she was a plain Jane.

The disgruntled husband told the court he tried to accept his wife despite her unattractive appearance but that after a month of marriage, he chose to divorce her.

"I see her when she wakes up, her hair is messy... And her appearance is completely different from the one I knew when I married her."

I can't imagine how terrible this was for her, but I think she's better off now. This happens more often than we realize.

Six months into their marriage in 2016, a couple in the United Arab Emirates called it quits when the husband caught a glimpse of his bride without her makeup. The incident happened when the two went swimming at Sharjah's Al Mamzar beach. After his wife's makeup washed off when she went for a swim, the husband was horrified and said he didn't recognize her. The 34-year-old man then decided to divorce her. The divorce was so traumatic for the 28-year-old woman that she had to go to therapy.