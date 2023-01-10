A Man Spent $2,500 on a Lifelike Statue of His Late Wife to Honor Her Memory

Ceebla Cuud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ypKIA_0kACKPsQ00
Tapas with the silicone statue of his late wifePhoto byJam Press Vid/Newslions

Recently, an Indian man has made headlines for fulfilling his late wife's dream by constructing a life-size statue of her so they may continue to be together after she passes away.

Retired civil servant Tapas Sandilya of West Bengal, India, lost his wife of 39 years to the pandemic in 2021. He couldn't be by her side when she died since she was brought to the hospital while he was placed in seclusion. Tapas spent six months and $2,500 to fulfill one of Indrani's dying wishes by commissioning a realistic silicone statue of her.

Tapas Sandilya remembered how he and his wife had been blown away by the lifelike statue of AC Bhaktivedanta Swami, the founder of the Iskcon movement, when they went to their temple in Mayapur ten years earlier. That's when Indrani suggested to her husband that, in the event that she should die before him, he constructs a statue of herself to help him cope with his grief.

Tapas discovered a sculptor last year who was willing to create a life-size silicone replica of his late wife, and they spent days together working on a clay cast that would serve as the foundation for the silicone casting. Tapas was quite particular about how the model turned out, demanding that it accurately portray Indrani's expression.

Finally, the sculptor delivered, and a 30-kilogram silicone replica of Indrani wearing the silk sari she wore to her son's wedding celebration is now permanently perched on a sofa, her preferred seating arrangement in the home.

His family was adamantly opposed to the notion of placing such a realistic sculpture, but they eventually gave in. It was a group effort that included some of his relatives and neighbors. He reasoned that if we can preserve pictures of loved ones in frames long after they're gone, a statue should also be acceptable.

It's possible that not everyone will like his choice, but ultimately, it is his decision. Maybe this is his way of coping with her death, of slowly trying to let go. He obviously loved her very much, and her "presence" will make his loss and loneliness easier to come to terms with. The point about how photo albums are often filled with pictures of family members makes sense. His request may be unconventional, but that doesn't make it any less valid.

