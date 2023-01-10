A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile

Ceebla Cuud

“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xOw8G_0k9gUCjz00
Facebook / Richard Mason with his ex Kate MasonPhoto byFacebook /Richard Mason

Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.

Successful self-made man

British businessman Richard Mason was also quite successful. At just 55 years old, he co-founded the popular price comparison website MoneySupermarket.com. But his biggest achievement was closer to home. Mason’s lovely wife, Kate, was someone he’d met while working at the same bank. Their union resulted in the birth of three handsome boys, Will and twins Ed and Joel.

He understood that providing well for his loved ones through hard work was the key to a content household. So he always went out of his way to ensure that all of their needs were met. But he had no idea that his world would fall apart in the way that it did.

Divorce out of nowhere

Despite having three young children, Mason and Kate chose to end their marriage when Will was 23, and the twins were 19. However, despite getting divorced in 2008, they have both stayed dedicated to being present parents for their children. During the divorce proceedings, Kate asked Mason to give her a large sum of money all at once. After some negotiation, he decided to give her $5 million, which would cover all of her expenses, including those related to supporting their boys financially. However, she persisted in pursuing him for additional money for many years.

Even though they divorced in 2008, Mason discovered Kate’s deep, dark secret in 2016. She had been hiding something from him their whole marriage, and he didn’t find out until he went in for a checkup. Mason was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis during a routine checkup. He struggled to come to terms with the news because of its profound impact on his emotions. Nonetheless, the doctor still had awful news to share.

Diagnosis of life-threatening disease

Mason, in his mid-50s, was understandably terrified by the news. This condition, which causes recurrent lung infections, affected his sister as well, leaving her with damaged lungs and a severely reduced ability to breathe. His immediate concern was for his boys, who would be at risk because this was a hereditary condition. His mind was overwhelmed with anxiety for his three boys. Facing this disease at any age was terrible, but he wanted his boys to enjoy a long and joyful life free of the limits of this dreadful affliction. He questioned the doctor about his sons, and the doctor’s response rendered him unable to continue the conversation.

Mason had remarried to a woman named Emma Louise Jones, and the doctor believed he was talking about any future children he may have with his second wife. But the doctor wasn’t talking about that. When Mason brought up the topic of having children, the doctor said, ‘Look, yourself and Emma (Mason’s second wife), you know- you’re going to have problems having children because you are a man with cystic fibrosis, sterile.”

Infertile?

The fact that Mason was a proud father of three led him to believe that his cystic fibrosis diagnosis was wrong. “Well,” he informed the doctor, “you must have the diagnosis incorrect because I’ve already got three boys.” The physician then shot him a confused look. During an interview, Mason explained: “I really felt thrilled to be able to tell him this since, in my thinking, it demonstrated his diagnosis was wrong.”

The doctor’s silence verified what Mason had already determined in his mind. Everything about his prognosis was spot on. His three boys weren’t actually his since his ex-wife Kate had cheated on him several times, maybe with the same man. Mason’s world just fell apart. He had just discovered that he had cystic fibrosis, and now he was learning that his ex-wife had cheated on him and had three children with another man. But as he thought about it in the doctor’s office, he couldn’t help but wonder if there were any warning signs in his past.

Mason had no idea his ex-wife, Kate, was seeing someone else. On the other hand, the more he considered the situation, the more he came to see that there had been indicators. The truth is that he just ignored them. Mason recalled an occasion when Kate had a business trip to London and spent the night there due to a flight cancellation. However, this wasn’t a unique occurrence. As a successful businessman, he also had to work late and go on business trips, but he was never unfaithful while married. So, did Kate cheat on him?

Mason had no cause to suspect for one second that his sons weren’t biologically his. Now that he knew he was infertile from the doctor’s diagnosis, he recalled the many times that others had remarked that his twins didn’t resemble him at all. His former wife may have provided the most crucial hint.

Missed signs

Mason and Kate were baptized and brought up in a Christian household. Kate had demanded that their children study Judaism even though neither she nor her husband’s side of the family was Jewish. Kate suggested that they teach their son Will and any future children about Judaism when she found out she was pregnant with Will. Before she had her twins, she met with a Rabbi and started teaching them about Judaism. She also gave her three children Jewish names for their middle names.

Then Mason started to notice how his kids looked. They obviously looked like their mother, but not like him. Then he recognized that they indeed had comparable physical qualities to someone inside his wife’s circle of acquaintances. The fact that his children looked like him and that he was Jewish further added to his suspicion that it was one of her coworkers.

When he discovered that Kate had cheated on him, it hurt him emotionally and hurt his pride. Was the cheating accidental? He thought about it and understood that it wasn’t a fluke that she had two more children with the same man. This made him feel even worse since it indicated that her infidelity was deliberate. Did she really care about this other man?

The more he considered it, the more he wanted answers. So, he decided to face her. Mason wrote Kate an email breaking the news that he had been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis and was thus sterile. Then he politely inquired about her thoughts on how best to break the news to their boys that he was not their biological father.

After waiting patiently, Mason realized that his ex had read his email but hadn’t responded. So he reasoned that admitting guilt was the very least she owed him. But when he didn’t hear back from her, he emailed again. His second email said, “I was hoping you might spare me additional indignity by letting me know immediately whether I am the father.” This echoed what he had said in his previous email. “I will gladly follow your suggested course of action for informing the lads. But if you compel me to take these further examinations, I will tell them how I want.”

Kate never replied to his first email, but when he sent her a second one, she denied that she had ever been unfaithful. “Of course, the boys are yours, no matter what the science might suggest,” she replied. But he definitely didn’t believe her anymore.

Mason had implied in his emails to Kate that if she didn’t come clean, he would get DNA testing and give their boys the results. Her reply didn’t satisfy him that she was being truthful, so he followed through with his threat.

Devastated sons

Mason shared his diagnosis with his eldest son, Will, and explained why he thought Will should be checked for cystic fibrosis. When asked about his recent diagnosis of cystic fibrosis, Mason said, “I told him, and he took it remarkably well.” Mason explained to Will that he couldn’t have children due to his cystic fibrosis. Later, Mason elaborated on what his oldest son had said: He said, ‘I’m already ahead of you, Dad. You’re admitting you’re probably not my father?’”

Regarding his chat with Will, Mason remarked, “It would have been the toughest thing to say, and he did it for me.” Of course, he reassured his son immediately that he was still his dad. But he was still quite irritated that Kate had placed him in this situation. Mason believed for 23 years that he had fathered three boys who would carry on his genetic lineage. In addition, he was suffering from cystic fibrosis, which would further impair his standard of living over time.

After finding out about his ex-wife’s adultery and the fact that he wasn’t the biological father of his three sons, Mason admitted that he had pondered just letting go. Lucky for him, his second wife, Emma, gave him the strength to see things through.

Will questioned his mother, Kate, about whether Mason was indeed his biological father. Surprisingly, she was more candid with Will than she had been with Mason. While still married to Mason, Kate admitted to Will that she had an affair with a coworker at Barclays Bank that lasted four years. Kate admitted she had cheated on Mason but still claimed he was the father of all three of their children. However, he had little reason to trust her after all the times she had lied to him. So he kept his word and submitted to testing.

To get answers, Mason contacted Roger Terrell, a specialist in paternity fraud. He ended up receiving various tests to evaluate if Mason was capable of being a parent. The results confirmed what his first doctor had informed him; he could never become a parent. But to be sure, he and his boys needed DNA testing. Mason’s twins, Ed and Joel, did the DNA tests first, and the results confirmed that he was not their birth father. Although physicians had already told him that he was infertile, seeing the DNA test confirm the fact crushed his heart.

DNA testing

Will, the eldest son, declined the paternity fraud expert’s request that he submit to a DNA test. Will said, “As far as I’m concerned, he’s my Dad, and that’s it.” But he still loved his mom and offered Mason an ultimatum to stop the drama from altering their lives. Mason might have had more legal leverage over his ex-wife Kate if Will had agreed to a DNA test. But Mason recalls that his eldest son offered him an ultimatum. He revealed, “My oldest son warned me, ‘Dad, if you sue Mum, I will never talk to you again.”

Mason proceeded with the lawsuit against Kate despite Will’s warning. Unfortunately, this caused him to lose his oldest son, who kept his promise and stopped talking to him. The good news was that Mason didn’t have to face this ordeal alone.

Mason was not abandoned by his twin sons, Ed and Joel. In fact, he remembered a nice letter from one of the twins, “Dad, as I explained from the beginning, you would never not be a dad to me despite all of this. Obviously, I won’t stop communicating with you… I’m always here for you, too, and you will always be Dad. Love you.”

Monetary win

Mason’s case against his ex-wife for paternity fraud was an emotional roller coaster, but he won in the end. The judge ruled that Kate owed him $446,000. However, there was a condition that he was hesitant to fulfill. Mason thought it was important for his boys to know who their biological father was. But, unfortunately, the court agreed with Kate and her attorneys that keeping their father’s identity secret was in everyone’s best interests. So, he eventually agreed to those terms.

Despite the initial dismal prognosis, Mason ultimately came out on top. He not only made Kate pay for her mistakes, but he also seemed to be reacting well to his cystic fibrosis medication. As a result, his lungs are allegedly performing at 71% capacity. But, unfortunately, his wife suffered a setback.

Emma, Mason’s wife, found out she had cancer shortly after her husband’s diagnosis. Even though she managed to overcome it, they’re well aware that it may come back at any time. For the time being, they have made the decision to seize each day and enjoy it to the utmost.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 332

Published by

I write about news, relationships, and business.

N/A
15K followers

More from Ceebla Cuud

Livonia, MI

After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a Check

71-year-old Lizzie Pugh won a five-figure slot machine jackpot on a church outing. But what started as a financial win ended in tears when tellers at the Fifth Third Bank refused to cash the check or give it back to the retired teacher. Pugh said they were openly racist and said the prize she won at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort was fraudulent.

Read full story
California State

Desperate Father Begs His Ex-wife to Drop Plans to Chemically Castrate Their Son

"The thought of what she has in store for that boy made my blood run cold," A worried dad has been pleading with his ex-wife not to carry out her plan to chemically castrate their child after she moves from Texas to California.

Read full story
771 comments

Catholic Priests Express Concern That There Are Too Many Possessed People To Manage

Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.

Read full story
211 comments

Woman Described the Moment She Discovered Her Parents Were Brother and Sister

Realizing that you've spent the past two decades living a lie is a horrible realization. This kind of stuff belongs in fiction, not real life. This is life for Teresa Weiler. During her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 Life-Changing program, the 64-year-old woman made a startling admission. She learned that her parents were siblings.

Read full story
254 comments

What It Means to Be a Water Taster

Do you prefer water from the tap or bottled water from the store to quench your thirst? Some waters are better than others in terms of flavor, and water sommeliers can help you determine the most pleasant ones based on your preferences. A "water sommelier" is a water specialist who has undergone extensive training to enable them to "sample," "assess," and "inform" others on the various properties of water from all over the world.

Read full story
1 comments

The Man Who Makes His Living by Interrupting Memorial Services and Revealing Secrets

On his deathbed, Graham hired a "coffin confessor" to attend his funeral and confront his closest friend for trying to sleep with his wife while he was unwell. Bill Edgar, an Australian private eye from Queensland, found that he was good at showing up at funerals on behalf of the dead when no one expected him to be there. During his time with Graham, who only had months to live, the 53-year-old found himself in an unusual position.

Read full story
86 comments

Boy of 11 Claimed to Have Lived Before as a Hollywood Star

A child claimed to be the reincarnation of a Hollywood star who passed away about 60 years ago. It was in 2015 when Ryan Hammond from Oklahoma made this claim at the age of 11.

Read full story
72 comments

A Man Paid $400 to Cure His Dog’s Limp, Only to Find That the Animal Was Mimicking Him the Whole Time

Sympathy aches are a mystery, but they are a terrific indication that someone cares for you. However, you may not be aware that this ability also exists in animals. Yes, your furry friend may pick up on your emotions and monitor your suffering more closely than you think.

Read full story
90 comments

A Woman Took 23 of Her Family Members on a Blind Date to Test a Man’s Generosity

More and more couples agree to split the check on dates, despite the traditional norm that the man should foot the bill unless both parties agree otherwise. Nevertheless, people who expect their potential love interests to pay for everything must find this very annoying.

Read full story
56 comments

Two identical Men Had Their DNA Tested To See if They are Related

Do you ever wonder whether there is another person in the world who is a carbon copy of you in every way? Even share a name? One would normally guess that they are related, but they were unaware. This isn't some made-up tale; it did occur between two men from separate states.

Read full story
430 comments

Man Left His Wife Stranded at the Side of the Road, Forcing Her to Walk 20 Kilometers

It's not always easy to drive long distances with your family, especially if they keep asking you to stop at the next rest stop so they can use the bathroom or get something to eat.

Read full story
106 comments

Man Left His Wife After Seeing Her Without Makeup

A man filed for divorce from his new bride because he simply couldn't adjust to her "natural look." The couple met on Facebook, where the lady regularly uploaded images of herself. After a few dates, the unnamed man considered her beautiful enough to marry her.

Read full story
172 comments

A Man Spent $2,500 on a Lifelike Statue of His Late Wife to Honor Her Memory

Recently, an Indian man has made headlines for fulfilling his late wife's dream by constructing a life-size statue of her so they may continue to be together after she passes away.

Read full story
4 comments

Animal Rights Group Calls for the Use of Respectful Language to Animals

Animal rights group PETA has been campaigning for years to get people to stop using idioms based on animals and meat, like "bringing home the bacon" and "beating a dead horse." Kill two birds with one stone, "be the guinea pig," and "grab the bull by the horns" are just a few of the sayings that made the group's list.

Read full story
10 comments

A Pensioner Went to Court to Legally Lower His Age by 20 Years

He complained that his biological age is holding him back on Tinder since it does not reflect his emotional maturity. In 2018, Dutch "positivity guru" Emile Ratelband, then 69 years old, launched a legal challenge in the Netherlands to have his age changed to make him legally appear 20 years younger. Ratelband, born on March 11, 1949, has requested a revision of his birth date to March 11, 1969.

Read full story
81 comments

The Man Who Narrowly Escaped Death Seven Times

A fatal plane crash, a sinking bus, and an exploding car are just a few of the disasters he has narrowly escaped. This is the story of a guy who survived seven near-death experiences. How would you characterize luck? Getting lucky at the lottery or surviving a terrible accident? There is a man who has experienced everything and more.

Read full story
3 comments

A Man Took Revenge on His Church Because His Wife Kept Donating All His Earnings

A Russian man who was sick and tired of watching his family's money go to the church burned it down in a rage. The Church of St. Basil the Great in the Russian settlement of Pargolovo, near Saint Petersburg, was destroyed by fire. The church's wooden roof and walls caught fire quickly. If firefighters and churchgoers hadn't acted quickly, the building probably would have been destroyed. Local news sites claimed many residents were in tears as they stared at their local church. But the grief soon transformed into rage directed towards the individual who caused the destruction. At first, many people blamed defective electrical wiring for the blaze, while others saw it as a sign from above to reconstruct the cathedral bigger and better than before. It didn't take long, though, for investigators to zero in on the actual perpetrator: a local guy, aged 36, who, following a fight with his wife, had apparently resolved to get revenge on the church.

Read full story
424 comments

A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins

After his wife just gave birth to their fifth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."

Read full story
438 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy