A Millionaire Family Man With 3 Grown up Sons Found Out He Is Sterile

“I still see what the boys are doing on Facebook and it’s heart-wrenching. It’s all been taken away from me.”

Richard Mason and Kate Mason were married for 20 years and had three sons. Although the breakup of his marriage was a major setback, it wasn’t the worst thing that happened to him. At 55 years old, he was told he had cystic fibrosis, a lung ailment that made it hard for him to breathe. It was bad enough that he had a serious health problem, but his diagnosis showed that his ex-wife had kept a secret from him the whole time they were married. Mason recognized that he might not know his family as well as he believed he did as her secret began to unravel.

Successful self-made man

British businessman Richard Mason was also quite successful. At just 55 years old, he co-founded the popular price comparison website MoneySupermarket.com. But his biggest achievement was closer to home. Mason’s lovely wife, Kate, was someone he’d met while working at the same bank. Their union resulted in the birth of three handsome boys, Will and twins Ed and Joel.

He understood that providing well for his loved ones through hard work was the key to a content household. So he always went out of his way to ensure that all of their needs were met. But he had no idea that his world would fall apart in the way that it did.

Divorce out of nowhere

Despite having three young children, Mason and Kate chose to end their marriage when Will was 23, and the twins were 19. However, despite getting divorced in 2008, they have both stayed dedicated to being present parents for their children. During the divorce proceedings, Kate asked Mason to give her a large sum of money all at once. After some negotiation, he decided to give her $5 million, which would cover all of her expenses, including those related to supporting their boys financially. However, she persisted in pursuing him for additional money for many years.

Even though they divorced in 2008, Mason discovered Kate’s deep, dark secret in 2016. She had been hiding something from him their whole marriage, and he didn’t find out until he went in for a checkup. Mason was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis during a routine checkup. He struggled to come to terms with the news because of its profound impact on his emotions. Nonetheless, the doctor still had awful news to share.

Diagnosis of life-threatening disease

Mason, in his mid-50s, was understandably terrified by the news. This condition, which causes recurrent lung infections, affected his sister as well, leaving her with damaged lungs and a severely reduced ability to breathe. His immediate concern was for his boys, who would be at risk because this was a hereditary condition . His mind was overwhelmed with anxiety for his three boys. Facing this disease at any age was terrible, but he wanted his boys to enjoy a long and joyful life free of the limits of this dreadful affliction. He questioned the doctor about his sons, and the doctor’s response rendered him unable to continue the conversation.

Mason had remarried to a woman named Emma Louise Jones, and the doctor believed he was talking about any future children he may have with his second wife. But the doctor wasn’t talking about that. When Mason brought up the topic of having children, the doctor said, ‘Look, yourself and Emma (Mason’s second wife), you know- you’re going to have problems having children because you are a man with cystic fibrosis, sterile.”

Infertile?

The fact that Mason was a proud father of three led him to believe that his cystic fibrosis diagnosis was wrong. “Well,” he informed the doctor, “you must have the diagnosis incorrect because I’ve already got three boys.” The physician then shot him a confused look. During an interview, Mason explained : “I really felt thrilled to be able to tell him this since, in my thinking, it demonstrated his diagnosis was wrong.”

The doctor’s silence verified what Mason had already determined in his mind. Everything about his prognosis was spot on. His three boys weren’t actually his since his ex-wife Kate had cheated on him several times, maybe with the same man. Mason’s world just fell apart. He had just discovered that he had cystic fibrosis, and now he was learning that his ex-wife had cheated on him and had three children with another man. But as he thought about it in the doctor’s office, he couldn’t help but wonder if there were any warning signs in his past.

Mason had no idea his ex-wife, Kate, was seeing someone else. On the other hand, the more he considered the situation, the more he came to see that there had been indicators. The truth is that he just ignored them. Mason recalled an occasion when Kate had a business trip to London and spent the night there due to a flight cancellation. However, this wasn’t a unique occurrence. As a successful businessman, he also had to work late and go on business trips, but he was never unfaithful while married. So, did Kate cheat on him?

Mason had no cause to suspect for one second that his sons weren’t biologically his. Now that he knew he was infertile from the doctor’s diagnosis, he recalled the many times that others had remarked that his twins didn’t resemble him at all. His former wife may have provided the most crucial hint.

Missed signs

Mason and Kate were baptized and brought up in a Christian household. Kate had demanded that their children study Judaism even though neither she nor her husband’s side of the family was Jewish. Kate suggested that they teach their son Will and any future children about Judaism when she found out she was pregnant with Will. Before she had her twins, she met with a Rabbi and started teaching them about Judaism. She also gave her three children Jewish names for their middle names.

Then Mason started to notice how his kids looked. They obviously looked like their mother, but not like him. Then he recognized that they indeed had comparable physical qualities to someone inside his wife’s circle of acquaintances. The fact that his children looked like him and that he was Jewish further added to his suspicion that it was one of her coworkers.

When he discovered that Kate had cheated on him, it hurt him emotionally and hurt his pride. Was the cheating accidental? He thought about it and understood that it wasn’t a fluke that she had two more children with the same man. This made him feel even worse since it indicated that her infidelity was deliberate. Did she really care about this other man?

The more he considered it, the more he wanted answers. So, he decided to face her. Mason wrote Kate an email breaking the news that he had been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis and was thus sterile. Then he politely inquired about her thoughts on how best to break the news to their boys that he was not their biological father.

After waiting patiently, Mason realized that his ex had read his email but hadn’t responded. So he reasoned that admitting guilt was the very least she owed him. But when he didn’t hear back from her, he emailed again. His second email said , “I was hoping you might spare me additional indignity by letting me know immediately whether I am the father.” This echoed what he had said in his previous email. “I will gladly follow your suggested course of action for informing the lads. But if you compel me to take these further examinations, I will tell them how I want.”

Kate never replied to his first email, but when he sent her a second one, she denied that she had ever been unfaithful. “Of course, the boys are yours, no matter what the science might suggest,” she replied. But he definitely didn’t believe her anymore.

Mason had implied in his emails to Kate that if she didn’t come clean, he would get DNA testing and give their boys the results. Her reply didn’t satisfy him that she was being truthful, so he followed through with his threat.

Devastated sons

Mason shared his diagnosis with his eldest son, Will, and explained why he thought Will should be checked for cystic fibrosis. When asked about his recent diagnosis of cystic fibrosis, Mason said, “I told him, and he took it remarkably well.” Mason explained to Will that he couldn’t have children due to his cystic fibrosis. Later, Mason elaborated on what his oldest son had said: “He said, ‘I’m already ahead of you, Dad. You’re admitting you’re probably not my father?’”

Regarding his chat with Will, Mason remarked, “It would have been the toughest thing to say, and he did it for me.” Of course, he reassured his son immediately that he was still his dad. But he was still quite irritated that Kate had placed him in this situation. Mason believed for 23 years that he had fathered three boys who would carry on his genetic lineage. In addition, he was suffering from cystic fibrosis, which would further impair his standard of living over time.

After finding out about his ex-wife’s adultery and the fact that he wasn’t the biological father of his three sons, Mason admitted that he had pondered just letting go. Lucky for him, his second wife, Emma, gave him the strength to see things through.

Will questioned his mother, Kate, about whether Mason was indeed his biological father. Surprisingly, she was more candid with Will than she had been with Mason. While still married to Mason, Kate admitted to Will that she had an affair with a coworker at Barclays Bank that lasted four years. Kate admitted she had cheated on Mason but still claimed he was the father of all three of their children. However, he had little reason to trust her after all the times she had lied to him. So he kept his word and submitted to testing.

To get answers, Mason contacted Roger Terrell, a specialist in paternity fraud. He ended up receiving various tests to evaluate if Mason was capable of being a parent. The results confirmed what his first doctor had informed him; he could never become a parent. But to be sure, he and his boys needed DNA testing. Mason’s twins, Ed and Joel, did the DNA tests first, and the results confirmed that he was not their birth father. Although physicians had already told him that he was infertile, seeing the DNA test confirm the fact crushed his heart.

DNA testing

Will, the eldest son, declined the paternity fraud expert’s request that he submit to a DNA test. Will said , “As far as I’m concerned, he’s my Dad, and that’s it.” But he still loved his mom and offered Mason an ultimatum to stop the drama from altering their lives. Mason might have had more legal leverage over his ex-wife Kate if Will had agreed to a DNA test. But Mason recalls that his eldest son offered him an ultimatum. He revealed , “My oldest son warned me, ‘Dad, if you sue Mum, I will never talk to you again.”

Mason proceeded with the lawsuit against Kate despite Will’s warning. Unfortunately, this caused him to lose his oldest son, who kept his promise and stopped talking to him. The good news was that Mason didn’t have to face this ordeal alone.

Mason was not abandoned by his twin sons, Ed and Joel. In fact, he remembered a nice letter from one of the twins, “Dad, as I explained from the beginning, you would never not be a dad to me despite all of this. Obviously, I won’t stop communicating with you… I’m always here for you, too, and you will always be Dad. Love you.”

Monetary win

Mason’s case against his ex-wife for paternity fraud was an emotional roller coaster, but he won in the end. The judge ruled that Kate owed him $446,000. However, there was a condition that he was hesitant to fulfill. Mason thought it was important for his boys to know who their biological father was. But, unfortunately, the court agreed with Kate and her attorneys that keeping their father’s identity secret was in everyone’s best interests. So, he eventually agreed to those terms.

Despite the initial dismal prognosis, Mason ultimately came out on top. He not only made Kate pay for her mistakes, but he also seemed to be reacting well to his cystic fibrosis medication. As a result, his lungs are allegedly performing at 71% capacity. But, unfortunately, his wife suffered a setback.

Emma, Mason’s wife, found out she had cancer shortly after her husband’s diagnosis. Even though she managed to overcome it, they’re well aware that it may come back at any time. For the time being, they have made the decision to seize each day and enjoy it to the utmost.