Lottery winner gets dumped by his girlfriend after he let her live with him rent-free if she bought lottery tickets

Mr Stevens and Miss Hoyle Photo by Camelot/SWNS

Laura Hoyle, age 40, and Kirk Stevens, age 39, both from Nottingham, won £3.6 million in the National Lottery's Set For Life draw. The money will be spread out over 30 years, which translates into receiving £10,000 ($12,000) a month for 30 years.

Mr. Stevens had been letting Miss Hoyle live with him for free in his £240,000, three-bedroom house because he "didn't expect her to pay rent." Instead, they verbally agreed that she would pay £25 a week for lottery tickets. The deal worked out well for the couple, but Mr. Stevens said that Miss Hoyle has broken up with him, refused to give him any of the money they won, and even wants their two dogs.

The pair were seen with their check, which was made out to both. They claimed to use the money to launch a ghost-hunting company. After the pair broke up, Mr. Stevens claimed he was entitled to a portion of the lottery winnings. However, the ticket was purchased using Miss Hoyle's bank account, even if the novelty check presented to them included both of their names.

The winning account was hers, according to Camelot Lottery Group, which stated that all Lotto prizes are paid to a person, even in a syndicate. However, a year and a half later, Miss Hoyle broke up with Mr. Stevens, purchased a new home, and he claims she kept the lottery winnings. The engineer, Mr. Stevens, lamented that his ex-girlfriend had promised they would "live the life of Riley" if they won but that "now she's gone."

Mr. Stevens claims that he and Miss Hoyle met in 2018 through a mutual acquaintance and that she subsequently moved into his three-bedroom property in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire. He said that he had let Miss Hoyle stay in his £240,000 house for free, even though she had asked how much rent she should pay him. He said that, as far as he was concerned, she was his girlfriend.

"I didn't ask her for a dime," he said, "and I didn't expect her to pay rent." The engineer went on to say that the two had agreed that instead of paying the rent, Miss Hoyle would be responsible for purchasing lottery tickets. Instead, he remarked, "She told me she'd purchase us Lottery tickets. She spent about £25 a week and said we'd both live it up if we won."

Mr. Stevens admitted that their relationship was never formalized, but he did not feel he needed to. "We were a couple and shared my house. Also, I had no idea I'd win." Laura had recently lost her job but was financially secure as a result of the sale of her home. "She offered to pay my rent, but I declined. As it stood, the arrangement suited me well."

Before the agreement, Miss Hoyle had been laid off from her job at a logistics firm, so she sold her house and moved in with Mr. Stevens. He acknowledged that they were semi-sharing the money. Miss Hoyle gave him £1,000 ($1,200) a month from the winnings and encouraged him to get his master's degree in mechanical engineering. If Laura hadn't offered to pay off his student loan, he said he would never have done it.

He announced to her parents his intention to propose to Miss Hoyle after winning the lottery and had already purchased an engagement ring. But they hit a rough patch and he had to take the ring back and his proposal.

There was no written contract between the parties, but the understanding was that she would pay for the lottery ticket in place of rent. So, the winnings should be shared. Is it fair that she kept all the money for herself?