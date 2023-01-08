Parents Are Furious After ‘Woke’ School Bans Sarcasm in the Classroom

Photo by Taylor Flowe on Unsplash

Parents have criticized a school for being too "woke" after the administration decided to forbid educators from employing sarcasm in the classroom. As part of a "Guide to Assist Staff" training program, the Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire, England, banned the use of irony as a means of expressing contempt towards students.

The 'Skegness Academy Way,' as it is formally known, states that sarcasm has no place in interactions with students. Although the prohibition was implemented for all students, some "sarcastic teachers," as the parents called them, remain their favorites.

One parent made the observation that the purpose of school is not to wrap children in cotton wool but rather to get them ready for the real world outside of the classroom. Another pointed out that this puts the staff at a disadvantage because sarcasm is one of the only enjoyable and kind methods to deal with some of the most challenging students.

Another parent voiced their disagreement with the regulation, calling it "stupid" and suggesting that sarcasm is an effective method for "bringing rowdy children into order."

"The SKA Way is not a policy but a guide to help employees in executing on our principles," stated Executive Principal Emma Day. "This is a reference to the fact that sarcasm can be challenging for children with special education needs to absorb and interpret."

The school said the policy was enforced for all students.

Some teachers will argue that sarcasm has a place in the classroom as long as it is used constructively and in the context of relationships of trust between the teacher and students. Although sarcasm is forbidden for teachers to employ in the classroom, research indicates that it can encourage children to think creatively According to the research, it was discovered that sarcasm boosts creativity, including the generation of fresh ideas and insights.

Though it is good to remember that sarcasm is not for everyone.