Indian Doctor Consumed Cow Dung After Claiming It Cleans the Body, Mind, and Soul

The good doctor eating cow dung Photo by Viral Haryana

Dr. Manoj Mittal, a children's doctor from Haryana, India, caused a stir when he was caught on video praising cow manure while eating it himself.

Cow dung has long been touted in traditional Indian medicine as a remedy that may even ward against diseases like cancer. However, this is not the opinion of Western-trained doctors, who are more likely to place their faith in scientific evidence and clinical studies. Mittal put up a video in which he eats cow poop and talks about how good it is for the body, mind, and spirit. "Every part of dung obtained from the cow is precious for humankind," Mittal says. "See, when we eat cow manure, then our body and mind become pure. Not to mention our soul; once it enters our body, it purifies our whole body."

The physician went on to say that his mother used to break her fast by eating cow poo and that ladies who eat the revolting bovine excrement no longer require a cesarean section while giving birth.

Dr. Manoj Mittal is shown in the video scooping up a clump of cow poop and nonchalantly eating bits of it out of his hand as if it were pudding. Responses to his action have been divided on social media. Some people praise him for using traditional Indian medicine, while others criticize him for ignoring scientific evidence and spreading this nonsense.

Several individuals expressed concerns and proposed that the Indian Medical Council take this information into consideration and revoke his license to engage in the practice of medicine. He's a pediatrician; he can't just give kids feces as medicine.