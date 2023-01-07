Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among  Men, Especially Those in the Tech Industry

Photo by The LimbplastX Institute Media Gallery

Discrimination based on a person's height is one of the least-recognized and most-discussed prejudices, as well as one of the most difficult to confirm. Some women are really cruel and merciless when it comes to dating shorter men. There is no alternative rationale for forcing males to endure the discomfort and risk of surgically increasing their height. Would it be safe to assume that this is all done in an effort to win the favor of women?

Many of the patients of a Las Vegas cosmetic surgeon who performs leg-lengthening surgeries that may add 3 to 6 inches to a person's height are professionals in the IT industry.The procedure entails the breaking of the femur and the subsequent insertion of an adjustable metal nail into the patient's thigh bone. According to GQ, one may use a magnetic remote control for three months to expand one's nails just a little bit each day.

For the legs to recover and the bones to grow in length, it may take many months. One software developer told GQ that he ate takeout and watched Netflix for the first three months following his operation in order to grow from 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches.

Interestingly, the lengthening of the limbs occurs after surgery, with the patients themselves using an external remote control to increase their height by 1 mm every day without invasive procedures. Physical therapy sessions should be scheduled two to four weeks after surgery for the best outcomes.

GQ reported that the treatment costs between $70,000 to $150,000, depending on the patient's desired height gain (3, 4, 5, or 6 inches).

Debiparshad's clients reportedly include CEOs, actors, and financial workers, all of whom are affluent despite their diverse occupations, as reported by GQ. In addition, a slew of wealthy IT employees, primarily men but also some women, have sought him out for the operation.

Debiparshad joked to GQ that he could start a tech firm. "I have about 20 software engineers in Vegas doing this procedure right now. One of the girls from PayPal showed up yesterday. Clients visit me from tech giants like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft. Numerous Microsoft employees have visited my clinic for treatment."

Many of the individuals GQ spoke to claimed they didn't tell anyone they had the operation done, and the surgeon stated he wouldn't suggest it for athletes since it may reduce their abilities.

It appears that limb-lengthening surgeries have been conducted for almost a century, but the LimbPlastX Institute is the first to provide them for cosmetic reasons. Debiparshad and his mentor, Dr. Dror Paley, in West Palm Beach, Florida, were the first to conduct the procedure for patients who just wished to be taller. Previously, the method had only been used on patients with combat leg wounds, automobile accident injuries, or other traumatic incidents.

The doctor at the LimbPlastX Institute thinks that limb-lengthening surgery will become as common as nose jobs and fake implants in the future.

Many argue about whether it's ever fair to link being short with negative traits. On the other hand, many people of average height or taller say they have never had height-based prejudices or taken advantage of them.

But studies show that both men and women are affected by their status at work, although in different ways. Height has been shown to be linked to income, both because recruiters like taller candidates and because height affects how far you can go in your career. In addition, taller people are viewed favorably by the general public as more capable of taking charge and making important decisions; tall men are also more likely to rise to management positions.

Still, heightism is an implicit bias we may hold or even internalize without being aware of it. As a result of its stealthy nature, eradication is a daunting task.