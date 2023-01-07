He Was Fired After Tweeting and Commenting on a Photo of a Model With Dark Skin

Photo by Nyakim Gatwech/Instagram

In February 2022, a psychiatry department chair at Columbia University, Jeffrey Lieberman, known for his groundbreaking work on schizophrenia, retweeted a photo of model Nyakim Gatwech and called her a "freak of nature." Although the full tweet was, "Whether a work of art or a freak of nature she's a beautiful sight to behold,"

Nyakim Gatwech, the 29-year-old model at the center of the racism incident that rocked the Ivy League university, asked, " Would he call his wife or his daughter a freak of nature? His words are not just affecting me but dark-skinned girls in general... It can affect her in a way that none of us can imagine—especially coming from a psychiatrist."

Consequences for Lieberman came quickly. Within a matter of days, he was suspended from his job at Columbia, his title as psychiatrist-in-chief at Columbia University Irving Medical Center/New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and his $250,000 salary as director of the New York State Psychiatric Institute. Lieberman was mocked by his peers in the New York City medical elite, the general public, and online. A former coworker described him as a disruptive personality who has done significant damage and is now held accountable after decades of impunity.

Lieberman addressed his university colleagues in an email, "An apology from me to the Black community, to women, and to all of you is not enough.". But it really was not enough for the public.

According to Gatwech, she has spent her entire life watching white people treat her as an African feminine curiosity. However, she hasn't allowed the mocking remarks to stop her from pursuing a career as a fashion model, although she may face even more harsh prejudice in a field notorious for it.

Model Nyakim Gatwech hails from Sudan and has been dubbed the "Queen of Dark" due to the abundance of melanin in her complexion. When Nyakim Gatwech was a child growing up in refugee camps in Ethiopia and Kenya, she never felt the need to hide her extremely dark skin or her South Sudanese heritage. However, when she was 13, and her family moved to the United States, she became the target of bullying because of her outward appearance. Having never dealt with racism before, she was perplexed by the cruel behavior of some children at her school in Buffalo, New York. She would come home from middle school weeping, unable to explain to her parents why some of her classmates were terrified of her while others made fun of her dark skin tone.

Even though, later on, she attended high school among a diverse group of East African kids in St. Cloud, Minnesota, she never quite felt at home there. Some of the comments people make about her complexion still make her feel awkward, but she's learned to ignore them or correct them instead of becoming defensive. People often question Nyakim if she has a medical ailment that causes her dark complexion or if she can just wash away the darkness. It astonished her when an Uber driver asked whether she would lighten her skin for $10,000.

"You won't believe the inquiries I receive and the stares I get for having this skin," Nyakim Gatwech wrote on why she doesn't bleach the lovely melanin God "gifted" her with.

When Nyakim was just 17 years old, she began her career as a model entirely by accident. Her teacher was a fashion design student, and she urged her to wear a dress she had created in an upcoming student fashion show. Ever since then, she's been working as a model in major cities like New York and Los Angeles in addition to her home state of Minnesota.

The 26-year-old model has taken a stand against racism and racial prejudice in her public life. "The negative reactions or comments don't affect me as much now—some of them I laugh at. But there are some that go deep and bring me down for a little bit," Gatwech said in an interview.